«Agria»: the task of any business – not to war and look for competitors but to earn money

Recently the market participants of the Ukrainian export have actively talked about the prospects of the Azov region development. And despite the number of new calls, there are more and more people who trust in its potential.

Not so long ago it has became known about the opening of new modern terminal in Berdyansk, and APK-Inform news Agency hurries to share all the details in it’s interview with Yury Rovitsky, the head of the stevedoring company "Agria".

- Yury, the main export volume of grains is rolling over through the ports of the Black Sea. What is the main reason of your decision to open the new terminal in the Azov region? What are the main benefits of it’s operation?

- The USDA experts predict the grain harvest in Ukraine at the level of 62 mln tonnes and export - about 38.5 mln tonnes.

As we know from statistical data, 95% of Ukrainian grain export is implemented by water transport. The main water "gates" of Ukraine are the ports of so-called Big Odessa (Ilyichevsk, Odessa, Youzhny, Nikolaev). At the same time less than 10% of grain export shipments comes to the ports of the Sea of Azov.

Such an imbalance of export flows is caused by a row of factors among which, first of all, is rather small settling of ports of the Azov basin, geographical remoteness of international transport corridors, an immediate vicinity with the direct competitor of Ukraine – the Russian and also the overstated costs of sea freight in comparison with the deep-water ports, problems with logistics, etc.

However, despite the listed factors and competitive advantages of the Russian ports of the Sea of Azov (lower cost of a freight, lower export offer prices of agricultural products), I consider the Berdyansk port to have huge perspectives on increase the freight traffic of grains and oilseeds and their by-products. That is the main reason of our decision to open the sea terminal in the Azov region.

The Berdyansk port were the Agria operator will realize it’s activities has many advantages before other coast ports of Ukraine. First of all, it is convenient geographical layout that allows to operate with the considerable flows of oilseeds and by-products. Besides, the advanced level of developed technologies of crop production in the Southeast region of Ukraine allows to realize export grain in the considerable volumes without the increase in costs of logistics.

- In recent years representatives of the Azov region companies quite often spoke about the increase number of vessels accepted, like Panamax. How far is it real in view of the introduced restrictions in the Kerch Strait? Do any consequences of such restriction frighten you?

- Thanks to successful geographical layout the Berdyansk port on the of Azov Sea traditionally takes the leading positions in export processing of grains, oilseeds and by-products. Recently, the tendency of increased ship batches of grains in coast ports is observed. This tendency is caused by a row of the objective reasons. In particular, reduction in cost of sea freight on vessels of the class Handysize and convenience of formation of a big ship batch.

Nowadays the Berdyansk port delivers ship batches from 15 thousand tons. At the same time, as practice showed, the restrictions for the vessels passages introduced in the Kerch Strait do not exert considerably the processing of any ship batches in the port of Berdyansk.

-The probability of the bottom silting in the water area of the Sea of Azov can reach 7 m high without carrying out the dredging. How disturbing the situation could be for the development of the Azov ports?

- Now AMPU reduced the flow settling of vessels in the port of Mariupol to 7,5 m for navigation safety. This process did not affect the Berdyansk port.

Professional actions of AMPU in Berdyansk allow to support passport depths of moorings in the Berdyansk port. All this gives us an opportunity to operate easily with ship batches from 15 thousand tons.

-The logistics is the No. 1 problem of operation in the Black Sea region. How can you comment on the situation with logistics in the Azov region?

-It is the problem No. 1 in Ukraine in general. Specific weight of costs for logistics when exporting grains, oilseeds and by-products reaches 30% of the production cost. For comparing: the middle part of costs for export logistics in the world seldom reaches even 10%.

All the factors influencing the costs of logistics can be divided into two groups:

Subjective factors (which we can affect), such as duration of motor car unloading, the long period of quality coordination in ports, use of railway coaches as warehouses, the absence of year-round accumulative platforms on the majority of terminals. The absence of the common information space and communication among all links of the logistic chain. Objective factors (which we cannot affect). Among these factors we may highlight the outdated park of coaches grain carriers, corruption, absence of developed infrastructure of roads, etc. Besides, there is also the differences between requirements DSTU and ISO, the complexity of accounting, etc.

It is possible to speak about the objective reasons for a long time enough. The country leaders apply steps on their correction, but it is a long process which don’t depend directly on the market participants. In our experience, we believe it’s possible to reach the considerable economic effect of logistics cost cutting by implementation the correct communication of all members of the grain chain.

-Do you plan to lower costs on logistics due to optimization of all logistic chain?

-That is right. Currently, the state maintains artificial monopoly in this sector. We can't affect the number of grain-carriers in Ukraine or increase the use of private cars independently, as well as tariff policy when transporting agricultural products, road condition, etc. Certainly, we will speak about these problems and undertake certain measures, but all the same it is those decisions which are made at the legislative level. Therefore, we are planning to reach depreciation of a logistic component due to establishing communication between all links and to make this process as much transparent as possible. Only few terminals now are ready to work on the solution of these problems. But I am convinced that it will allow to plan competently time more competently, to minimize stagnation and to make process of acceptance-unloading goods to be convenient for all market participants.

- Is there a site for the motor car accumulation in the territory of the Agria terminal, considering the fact, that the main volumes of loads are brought to ports of the Azov region by a motor transport?

- Yes, we plan the start of the single accumulative site on the coast of the Sea of Azov which will operate all the year round. The capacity will be about 100 machines - it is daily opportunity for accepting of our terminal. Besides, there will be a preliminary registration about the data (the number of machines, load type, etc.) to be carried out into special program, and process will be planned from the point of view of optimization all the links due to the maximum communication between them.

- Today "Agria" is the only port operator who can carry out acceptance of agricultural freights from railway transport in Berdyansk. What is the situation with the railway cars and locomotives in your region?

-- The problem with the shortage of locomotives is characteristic for all Ukraine, and fortunately, isn't felt in our region now. No such a big stream of freights moves railway transport here. Additional benefit of Berdyansk in comparison with Mariupol is that cargo delivery in the first is carried out, passing the problem site near the Kamysh-Zorya station. It allows to reduce delivery time and its cost. In general, for the first year of work we plan to process about 15-20% of agricultural freights by railway transport, and the rest – by car. And further we will increase the share of the freight accepted from railway transport.

- Now the growth of transshipment capacities in the Ukrainian ports is observed. How do you estimate the competitiveness of the Agria terminal? What are its technical characteristics, design capacities on transfer and single storage?

- Until recently there was no modern sea grain terminal in the territory of the Berdyansk sea trade port. The construction and commissioning of the new grain terminal will allow to achieve several objectives: to increase the volume and the nomenclature of the loads processed in the port of Berdyansk and also to give an opportunity to the trading companies to have an access to the modern service in the question of loads transfer.

Now storage capacities of our terminal allow to accept the load from the motor transport up to 2,5 thousand tons/days, railway transport – about 1,2-1,5 thousand tons/days. The shipment of different loads is carried out differently, but design capacities allow us to quit an index from 4 thousand tons/days. At the same time now we are ready to guarantee the volume of shipment to 2,5-3 thousand tons/days.

Now we provide the single storage of 12 thsd tonnes, and we are planning to mutilate this indicator by 6 times up to 60 thousand tons during next 3 years at the expense of floor warehouses mainly.

Now we have a one floor warehouse, planning to construct and put into operation additional mechanized floor warehouse and mechanization of the existing one. Besides, we plan to construct warehouses of silage type on 25 thsd tonnes.

- The first trial acceptance of ship cargo to the sea terminal Agria and its shipping has been carried out at the start of this year. When do you plan to start for work?

In the nearest time (until the end of 2017) we are planning to receive the first consignment. We want that the ship party to be formed completely at our capacities. And I think that next week we will already begin to work actively on the acceptance and formation of our first ship party.

-One of the main methods of getting the best work efficiency and profit increasing of coast ports is the extension of the nomenclature of the passed loads. What production do you plan to pass via your terminal?

- We plan to process the grain, oilseeds and by-products typical of this region. I will mark that traditionally such products as food and feed wheat, corn, barley, peas, sunflower, soybeans and their by-products were shipped here. Now we are undertaking measures for attraction such loads as sunflower cake and soybean meal. This production was loaded from the Berdyansk MTP six years ago, and then it was forced out by grains (in particular, wheat) due to more convenient and easy processing. We want to add the line of the loads processed in Berdyansk. Perhaps, further we will even realize accepting-shipment of wheat bran.

-What indicators of transfer do you plan to reach in 2017/18 MY?

- Owing to the objective reasons, the start of our terminal has happened in "a low season". We want to concentrate on the work and to achieve the maximum result in the current 2017/18 MY and to carry out the transfer of more 100 thousand tons of freights. Next season we are planning to finish the construction of the following warehouses and than will increase the volumes of the operated freight.

- What measures do you plan to take to increase competitive attractiveness of the Azov region in general and the Agria terminal in particular?

- We are planning to reduce the logistics costs of all agrarian chain in the region and also to increase investment and competitive attractiveness of the region with the most available means.

We are solid convinced that key weapon of any company of such a type is service. It is talked not only about low rates and high technologies. Yes, all these are important, but they also should be looked at from the service line item.

- Now the issue of lowering transfer rates in ports is actively discussed. In your opinion, how will it affect the operation of the Ukrainian export market?

-It is the predicted moment. There are many multinational companies in Ukraine now whom it is difficult to explain why, working here, it is necessary to pay for transfer more, than in Europe. In it’s turn, we try to save the marginality and already now we take measures for optimization the expenditures, in particular due to the attraction of investments.

-Whom do you see to be the main competitors?

- Actually, it is the question of service foremost. There cannot be competitors in business. If you are sure in the service, you are offering, the client will never leave. The task of any port, the terminal is to provide excellent and available service.

The Zaporizhia region is between Kherson and Mariupol and there was a period when agrarians from the Berdyansk MTP were reoriented on these ports. It was caused by the long unloading and absence of necessary quantity of warehouses during the peak of the season. Thus, in other period of season, the client was already lost because he found the better service. Now we want to return the lost line items as the potential port capacity of Berdyansk is 1,5-1,7 million tons per year, but only 1,0-1,1 million tons of agricultural products are processed really. It is also should be remembered, that such a great global customer of the Ukrainian wheat as Iran appears, and the exporters’ interest is rising in this direction. It, at least, encourages us.

Thus, Berdyansk has the room for improvement. We will work on our reputation and service. The task of any business is not to look for the competitors and to be at war, but to earn money. Otherwise, it is possible not to open the business at all.

-In conclusion I wish you successful work and ask to share the plans for the terminal development on the next one or two years?

- Thank you. We have a lot more work to do. In the nearest future, during next two years we are planning the construction of two more grain terminal orders, the equipment installation for grain cleaning and drying. Now we approving the investment project.

Interviewed by Anna Tanskaya, APK-Inform Agency

