Opinion

Ukraine keeps the leading positions on the global market of sunflower oil – Ukroliyaprom

Ukraine is the top producer of sunflower seed and sunflower oil on the global market. Ukrainian sunflower oil proved itself as the high-quality product on the global market. Despite the achievements of quality and production volumes, there are some adverse factors influencing the trade and purchasing activity on the export market of Ukraine, which are periodically observed. Thus, the CEO of Ukroliyaprom association, Stepan Kapshuk shared his opinion about recent trends of the Ukrainian oilseed market development to APK-Inform Agency.

- In November 2017, India raised the import duties for crude sunflower oil to 25%. At the same time, in 2016/17 MY India purchased more than 35% of the product from Ukraine. How will the current situation affect the Ukrainian segment of sunflower seed and its by-products?

Ukraine exports sunflower oil to more than 120 countries. India is one of the main importers of the Ukrainian sunflower oil, which continues showing interest in such purchases in the current marketing year. In September-October of 2017, the export volumes of sunflower oil into this direction tended to growth and totaled 43% of Ukrainian crude sunflower oil, and 39.3% of crude + refined oil from the total amount of export.

We understand, that business community of India is more interested in purchasing of Ukrainian sunflower seed and its processing at their own capacities more than in oil import. We repeatedly heard about it during meetings with Indian businessmen.

However, our position remains invariable and we consider the agricultural raw materials to be processed within the country and to be loaded at own capacities, while the production with high value added (sunflower oil, in particular, the refined packed up) should be exported. It is provided due to the export duties for sunflower seed thanks to which the powerful oil and fat complex is created in Ukraine being one of the main sectors of agrarian production where the balance of economic interests of the state, the agricultural and overworking spheres of production and the internal consumer is established.

Ukrainian sunflower oil is in demand on the Indian market, and we hope on the preservation of our positions. At the same time, there is a desire and opportunities to increase export to India of refined sunflower oil, in particular, packed up and also other types of fat-and-oil products.

Taking into account the increased needs of the Indian market for sunflower oil because of countries’ population growth, there won’t be significant reduction of Ukrainian sunflower oil export to India even with the import duty of 25%.