Ukrainian pulses market – India is not an obstacle

The prospects of the pulses glut continuation on the Ukrainian market in 2018/19 MY, and the outlook for farmers and exporters on the global market of pulses – in the interview by APK-Inform Agency with the President at the Public Association “Community of Pulse Producers and Customers of Ukraine” (SPPBU), Antonina Sklyarenko.

- Antonina, how would You characterize the main development tendencies on the Ukrainian pulses market? How the Indian policy influence the market in the current season, and what are the prospects for a future season?

Ukraine is not a major player on the global market. Despite the increase of the acreages, they are still not impressive. The exporters and the farmers pay more attention to the tendencies on the markets of wheat, corn and oil. But, the pulses market is a fast-growing sphere and is of high interest for the small and medium farmers.

After the sharp rise of the profitability of pulses (especially peas) in comparison with other crops, the enterprises have sizably increased the acreages of pulses trying to gain more marginality. But, the imposition of the import duty on pulses in India led to the hike of supply in terms of the demand rate decrease. That resulted in price and margin reduction of majority of pulses.

Nevertheless, there is another large market of pulses – such as South-East Asia region. Thus, exporters adopt to the changes, for example, only 250 thsd tonnes of peas were exported to India from the total volume of 583 thsd tonnes (the export potential of peas for the Indian market reach up to 750 thsd tonnes).

First, we should emphasize the increase of competition on the target markets, as well among the exporters from the Black sea region. For 6 months of 2017/18 MY, Russia exported the same volumes of pulses as during the whole 2016/17 MY. For 6 months, the exports of Russian chickpeas reached 113 thsd tonnes, in comparison with 200 thsd tonnes year-on-year.

There is also a possibility that India will cancel the import tax on pulses (due to the domestic policy issues) and the farmers will increase the demand for the pulses such as lupine, chickpeas and beans. Note, that beans is characterized by the stable price and demand rate.

- Is there a chance that Ukrainian farmers will continue growing pulses in 2018, in terms of the current season tendencies?

I believe that in 2018/19 MY the acreages of peas are going to decline, which is, first of all, is connected with price formation. The Ukrainian farmers have mastered to grow peas and, if prices are supportive, are ready to sell large volumes of the product. The market trend is quite positive, as there is a good demand rate as well as the price. That is why the acreages of chickpeas, lentils and beans could increase.

- In Your previous interview for “APK-Inform: ITOGI” (May 2017), You highlighted the deficit of the seeds for the farmers’ provision and planting campaign. However, the planting campaign in 2017 was not affected. How did You manage to solve the issue, and how do You plan to increase the stocks of pulses seed material in Ukraine?

The deficit of the seeds observed this season is an issue of concern. All of the seeds material is mostly imported, but as a product only (without documentation). I should say that even large seeds companies are not ready to solve this problem. This is good question – why, as the demand for the seeds is very high and the market rises every year. The Ukrainian instituted have started to select the chickpeas and lentils and we hope that in two years we will obtain the high quality Ukrainian seeds.

- Your community actively promotes the Ukrainian pulses on the global market. For now, chickpeas and peas are export-oriented. So, what countries are the most promising for the exports of these crops?

We definitely promote actively pulses on the global market as both chickpeas and peas are export-oriented crops. Speaking about the export of Ukrainian peas, I would point out that India, Turkey, Myanmar, the EU countries, Pakistan and others are the main importers. Egypt, Turkey, Livia, Jordan, Pakistan, Iraq and others are the main importers of chickpeas.

- What are the prospects for the enhancing the Ukrainian exports of pulses on the Asian market, in the light of trading and logistical peculiarities and the fumigation specifications?

During 2017 Ukraine exported 586 thsd tonnes of pulses which equivalents to $148.5 mln. The production rate as well as the export rate is growing. Thus, if you compare the figures in 2017 with 2016, the export of pulses has increased by 205.3 thsd tonnes.

The TOP-10 countries importing Ukrainian pulses are Spain (194.1 thsd tonnes), Turkey (65.3 thsd tones), Pakistan (55 thsd tonne), Myanmar (48.7 thsd tonnes), Netherlands (28.8 thsd tonnes), Somali (20.7 thsd tonnes), Bangladesh (13.3 thsd tonnes), Kenya (12.5 thsd tonnes), Egypt (8.5 thsd tonnes), Yemen (7.6 thsd tonnes). As you can see, the export geography is diversified. It is connected with the growth of the consumption rate of pulses on the major regions (Middle East, Asia, Africa), and also with the increasing rate of pulses availability on the markets of developed countries, i.g. EU market.

The geography of the Ukrainian exports of pulses increases and diversifies. First off all, the changing of the export geography is connected with the pulses import tax imposition in India which is a main buyer of pulses. It imports the two-quarters of the total Ukrainian export. Thus, for 12 months of 2017 Ukraine exported to India 194.1 thsd tonnes of pulses which equivalents to $43.6 mln, whilst in 2016 it totaled 146 thsd tonnes ($40.3 mln).

Despite the fact that the Ukrainian government is trying to negotiate with the Indian government over the cancellation of the import duties on pulses, we consider that there would not be any possible changes in short term perspective. That is why our exporters should consider the other importing countries thus expanding the geography of exports. But, still there is an alternative. Firstly, they would better take a closer look to South Asian region (Malaysia, Singapore), also China (which annually imports approximately 1 mln tonnes of pulses), and EU countries.

- Are Ukrainian pulses competitive on the global market in terms of price and quality?

Almost all of the Ukrainian pulses have a very high quality. It is partially proved by the high demand from the EU. But, the technologies of growing, storage, packaging and the selling issues are quite weak.

- What is Your forecast for the domestic consumption dynamics of pulses in short-term outlook?

In terms of domestic purchasing power decrease we can observe that the demand rate for the healthy foods is stable. It means that the share of the domestically consumed pulses crop is growing which will encourage steadiness of the product demand.

- The main objective of the Community of Pulse Producers and Customers of Ukraine is to develop the market of pulses in Ukraine. What steps have You taken for the last 2 years to achieve this goal? Do You collaborate with the Ukrainian scientists?

The main objective of our community is to increase the acreages of pulses in Ukraine. We developed the “Program of development of chickpeas, lentils and beans in Ukraine for 2016-2020” which was adopted by the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine and the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine.

Moreover, during 2 recent years we organized nearly 12 “Days of field”, in order to promote the pulses growing in Kherson oblast, Vinnytsya oblast, Kharkov oblast, Kiev oblast, Poltava oblast, Odessa oblast and others. Among which the 5 conferences were the International one as there were participants from the Baltic States, Moldova, India and Canada.

In collaboration with the leading R&D Establishments and the experimental plant-selection stations of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine we established 9 memorandums aimed at realizing the comprehensive work among the farmers in order to transfer the most advanced technologies of growing and processing the pulses to farmers. Moreover, they are aimed at informing the agrarians over the seeds and prices on both the Ukrainian and the global market.

- What were the most vivid events or meetings for the last year that became the significant one for the Ukrainian market of pulses?

One of the vivid event of the year was the presentation of Ukraine as one of the countries producing pulses (peas, chickpeas, green and red lentils, beans, gram) on the conference “Pulses 2017: Future of Food” in Vancouver, Canada, which is like the “G7 summit of Pulses”.

In terms of the conference I met with the CEO of Brazilian Bean Association with whom we negotiated over growing the pulses of Brazilian selection in Ukraine with further export to Brazil. I also met with VP of Indian Pulses and Grain Association who invited me to visit India in order to study the detailed opportunities for cooperation (sharing experience, selection issues, trading).

Also, we hold the International conference “Pulses: challenges of the global demand”. The conference hosted the participants from 26 countries, Ukrainian farm businesses and holdings, the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, representatives of domestic and international organizations, domestic and international experts and analytics, representatives of the embassies. Within the conference we met Arslan Huseign, the CEO of GPC (Global Pulse Confederation), and Olga Trofymtseva, the Deputy Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, concerning the issues of the European integration. The main topic of the conference was the possibility to hold the International conference by GPC in Ukraine in 2019-2020.

Interviewed by Elena Cherednichenko, APK-Inform Agency

