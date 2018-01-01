Opinion

Drivers and uncertainties of development of the global grain market – William Meyers

Analysis of tendencies and forecasts is the essential part of any market conference, especially in the grain business. Therefore, one of the leading global experts – the Emeritus Professor of Agricultural & Applied Economics of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri (FAPRI), William H. Meyers will present a report "Global grain market development – FAPRI forecast till 2026: drivers and uncertainties" within frames of the conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa.

In order to receive critical information from the top-level expert, APK-Inform Agency interviewed William Meyers in advance of the conference event.

- Mr. Meyers, would You kindly specify the main global economic factors, which significantly affected development of the agricultural market in recent years?

As for the positive factors, I would like to highlight that in recent years, the global economic growth demonstrated somewhat better than normal rates. As for the major negative factor – trade disruptions and wars, collapses of trade unions (including the situation with TPP, NAFTA, Brexit, Russian import ban, etc.). Of course, the global crude oil prices remain one of the key factors of influence on all markets, including agricultural one.

- According to the FAPRI projections, how will the situation in the US grain belt develop in the future, taking into account the reduction of the areas under wheat to the minimum level for 100 recent years?

Regarding US wheat, the first significant effect was in 1996, when the USA decoupled subsidies from crop planting, then many farmers shifted to more profitable crops, like soybeans. In addition, the biofuel surge from 2005 also started favoring to the growth of the planted areas under corn and soybeans, and development of biotechnologies improved agricultural technologies for growing of the reporting crops, in terms of drought resistance and resilience. In addition, the current climate changes in the USA contribute to moving of the "corn belt" to the North and West.

- How would You comment on such opinion of some experts that in 10 years half the volume of global wheat exports will come from the Black Sea region?

It strongly depends on development of the livestock production industry in Your region, and also the situation with the profitability of the mix of other grains and oilseeds, because it will be the main determinant of how much wheat is produced and then is available for exports.

- What place is given to China in the main factors of impact on development of the global market of agricultural products?

For 15 recent years, China has been a great influence, but I think its growth will become likely less rapid in the next decade, and accordingly its impact on the global agricultural market (due to some lowering of the demand growth and large stocks accumulated in China last decade).

- What factors, in Your opinion, will be able to become global in the next few years, and change the agricultural market of buyers and sellers?

Firstly, the further government policy regarding biofuels in the world and, in particular, in China. Secondly, the factor of growth of the global population remains quite important, but it is worth noting that the population growth rates started somewhat slowing down.

Thirdly, it is worth noting the possible influence of such factors of continuing uncertainties as the government policies in the key countries – both importers and exporters, foreign exchange regulation and various related risks, lack of ambition in the WTO, and strengthening of trade disruptions and wars. And, of course, the notorious "black swans events" – wars, miscalculations, political upheaval, etc.

The presentation of William Meyers will become a key one and open the session part of the grain segment of the conference Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa (May 24-25, hotel "Black Sea" in Shevchenko Park).

