Records and uncertainties of 2017/18 MY. Expectations-2018/19

July is the right time to sum up the results of last grain season and estimate the prospects for the coming season. --- What was the key factor in formation of the market, and what was left behind in the ended season? What should we expect from the major market players, and what hope for in the new marketing year? The Economist at the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Natalia Merkusheva answered the reporting questions in the following interview.

- Natalia, how would You describe the most remarkable factors of the grain season-2017/18?

First, I would like to note a surprise with the harvest in the Black Sea region, which turned out to be much higher compared with the original forecasts. Russia not only received a record wheat harvest, but also reached the absolute leadership in the grain exports, due to a high efficiency of the export infrastructure. The country managed to export almost 41 mln tonnes of wheat, which exceeded all previous expectations of market participants.

In addition, the season-2017/18 demonstrated relatively high export prices compared with the previous year, despite the significant stocks of grains. Also, last season Latin America produced a record grain harvest. And the season-2017/18 will most likely stand out for the trade disputes between the USA and its trading partners, including China.

- What problems did the market players face with?

For the season, market participants faced many uncertainties caused by the weather conditions and the trade policy conducted by the USA.

In Russia, traders worked with a record export demand for wheat. They had to look for alternative methods of exports, in particular using small vessels by the Azov Sea. Traditionally, such method is used for the exports of petroleum and gas, and in 2016/17 MY Russia exported nearly 20% of grains using small vessels by the Azov Sea.

- In Your opinion, what factors will have its greatest impact on the economic situation in the world in the nearest future, as well as the grain market?

The geopolitical situation, petroleum prices, USD exchange rates and trade policy are the most important factors that may affect the grain market in the current marketing year.

- How would You estimate the impact of trade wars, in particular between China and the USA, on development of the agricultural sector?

The current tensions between the USA and some trading partners, including China, have already affected the world commodity markets, trade flows and prices. So, the USA set the import tariffs at 25% for a wide range of goods from China. In turn, China set the counter tariffs on a list of products from the USA, including soybeans and other agricultural products.

As China purchases nearly two thirds of the global imports of soybeans. At the same time, the USA supplies nearly 25% of the oilseed harvest volumes to China. Therefore, soybeans became the most "damaged" crops from the established trade tariffs.

It is most likely that the major changes in agricultural crops trading will become obvious no earlier than autumn. It will develop in such way, because in the period of May-September China usually purchases soybeans from countries in the Southern hemisphere. In September, when the USA starts the harvesting campaign, which is expected to break another record, it will be possible to estimate the aftermath. It is likely that China will start importing the oilseed from other suppliers, like Brazil, Argentina, Ukraine, etc. Therefore, the increased demand for soybeans from the reporting countries will increase their prices for soybeans compared with the US prices. At the same time, such shift in trade flows will increase the load on the transport infrastructure, which will cause additional growth of prices for the logistics and storage of grains.

The US exports, which usually moved on the Chinese market, will be likely redistributed on any other markets, which will increase the competition rates, and force out traditional suppliers. Thus, in the short term China will purchase soybeans at the higher prices, while US agrarians will suffer from low prices. Such changes on the soybean market will impact on the markets of grain crops, including corn and wheat.

- What are Your forecasts on grain production in the new season? What are the key factors in formation of the final supply and demand balances?

According to the latest FAO forecasts, the global production of grains in 2018 will become slightly lower compared with the level of 2017. Taking into account the condition of already planted grain areas, the general production will total 2`586 mln tonnes, down 64.5 mln tonnes (or down 2.4%) compared with the record figures in 2017. The decline will develop, due to reduction of corn production volumes in the USA and Brazil, as well as some reduction in wheat production, in particular in the Black Sea region. The final estimation of grain production may change under the influence of weather conditions.

- Should we expect any changes in the TOP-5 of global grain suppliers? And will Russia keep the first position among the suppliers of wheat?

In 2018/19 MY, the TOP-5 of the global suppliers of grains will remain almost unchanged, besides the fact that the EU will replace Brazil from the fifth position, and restore its previously lost positions.

As for the major suppliers of wheat, then in the season-2018/19 the TOP-5 of leaders will not face any changes. Russia will keep its first position among the suppliers of wheat, despite the expected decline of exports. The USA, Canada and the EU will increase their supplies, with the EU move from the last season fourth position to the second one.

- How would You estimate the positions of Ukrainian grains on the global market?

According to the FAO forecasts, in 2018/19 MY Ukraine can take the fourth position among the global suppliers of grains. It is expected that the country will export nearly 15 mln tonnes of wheat, down almost 3 mln tonnes compared with last year, which will become the lowest result since the season-2014/15. Such decline is caused by the unfavorable weather conditions, resulting in reduction of the harvest of wheat. On the contrary, the shipments of corn will increase compared with the last year volumes, and total 18.7 mln tonnes. As for barley, the exports of the grain will reach the last year figures — 4.3 mln tonnes.

- As You know, price forecasting is a lowly employment, but what do You think about 2018/19 MY? Should we expect for a price boom? And what should the suppliers do, taking into account the high stocks of grains in the world?

According to our forecasts, in 2018/19 MY the general consumption of grains will exceed the production volumes. As a result, the global ending stocks will fall to 749 mln tonnes, down 7% compared with the last year level. Corn will demonstrate the most large-scale downward trend among all grain crops. At the end of 2018/19 MY, the grain stocks will reduce by 16%, to 206 mln tonnes.

Such trend will definitely make some support to the prices. Of course, there are many other uncertainties that may affect prices — weather conditions, petroleum prices, foreign currency exchange rates, and trade measures imposed by different countries.

Interviewed by Irina Ozip, APK-Inform Agency

