Kazakhstan — unfavourable weather conditions postponed the harvesting campaign

Kazakhstan is in the middles of the harvesting campaign, but the effective field works were interrupted by steady rainfalls. According to the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan, by the end of September 2018 the harvesting campaign was 70% completed only in comparison with the previous year, when the harvesting campaign was almost finished by the same time. Based on the current weather conditions, Kazakh agrarians do not have any real hopes to harvest the record crops as it was last year, but plan to receive at least the 5-year average harvest results. However, agrarians are more worried not about the quantity of grains, but of its quality that is suffering due to the high moisture content. Thus, in order to understand the complexity of the harvesting campaign in Kazakhstan, APK-Inform Agency talked to some farmers:

In our flash interview, we asked agricultural producers to answer the following questions:

1. What features of the harvesting campaign can You stand out?

2. How did the current weather conditions influence the grain quality?

3. According to the latest figures of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakstan, the grain production will reach 20 mln tonnes this year. What do You think of such forecast, taking into account the weather conditions?

4. Are the preliminary yield estimations matching the current figures?

5. What crops did benefit from the weather conditions? In Your opinion, what crops in 2018/19 MY will be the most cost-effective?

Ravil Dzhartybaev, Deputy General Director of the company “Altyn Biday 2000”

1. The harvest is difficult. For example, the soft wheat harvest in North Kazakhstan oblast will contain mostly 4-grade wheat, in Akmola oblast – higher than 3-grade with the gluten varying 26-30%. In general, the feature of the current harvest is the sustained rainfalls that led to the postponed start of the field works in North Kazakhstan oblast (30% complete up to date) and Akmola oblast (50-60% complete up to date).

2. The weather condition “rotted” all the harvest as before August and before the start of the rains the grains condition was rather good. If earlier we expected the yield of hard wheat at 2-2.2 t/ha and of soft wheat at 1.8 t/ha minimum, now they are harvested with the yield at 1.6-1.8 t/ha and 1.3-1.4 t/ha, respectively. Moreover, there are regions where the yield totaled 0.9 t/ha only. If we speak about oilseeds, we planned to harvest rapeseed with the yield at approximately 1.2 t/ha, but to date it totals 0.6 t/ha.

3. Any forecasts now are only approximate. The results will be more clear closer to the end of the field works.

4. If at the current moment you ask any farmer to state the average yield no one would tell you due to the unstable situation. For the full understanding of the current situation it is necessary to know that the rains in North Kazakhstan and Akmola oblasts are rather local. But the problem is that the grain transported to the elevator is sprouted.

5. If the rain duration was only 2-3 days it would not cause so much problems, but it is raining for 2-3 weeks so we definitely can say that the weather conditions were unfavorable for all of the crops. For example, rapeseed crops that were mature and ready to the harvest fell back to the ground because of the rains. Lately I even saw that some rapeseed was flowering again which is highly uncommon. In general, the current year was favorable for the planting campaign but the weather in August and September mixed it. For now, we have some break as those data by Kazhydromet are sometimes wrong. Any way we use every bright day to do the field works. Also, we had some nigh shifts to perform the harvest, but lately we can not do it because of the cold nights.

If we speak about the cost-effectiveness of the crops, I believe it to increase for sunflower seed but the more clear forecast will be available in November.

Kanatgul Turgumbaeva, Head of the trade department of the company “Agrosindicat Kazakhstan”

1. The harvest is in full spate. In the Kostanay oblast the wheat gluten number totals 25-30% but the weight is rather low – 730 g/l. In North Kazakhstan oblast, the harvest have just started but in terms of the current weather the wheat is probably will be mostly of 3-4 grade.

2. The moisture is high. Thus, we van that farmers are using the desiccators. Foe example if t=for the last 2 years many elevators did not use the desiccators at all, this year they started to use it again. The main aim is to bring the grain quality to the standard.

3. I would have confirmed the forecast of the general grain production in Kazakhstan at 20 mln tonnes if asked in July, when the planting campaign was going at the high pace and the condition of the crops was good, but now it is hard to forecast. We could give more precise evaluations at the beginning of October provided the favorable weather. At the moment, there are risks that we would not be able to finish the harvest in time. If so, the production estimations will change of course.

4. The only thing that I can say is that the yield is rather high.

5. The weather conditions were same for both grains and oilseeds. But cost effectiveness will be higher for wheat.

Representative of the large manufacturing company in Kostanay oblast

1. This year the harvest is difficult. The problem is that it rains quite often that leads to the watering down of the gluten and the high moisture. Thus, the quality of the grain is not going to be high.

2. Probably the quality will be average, in particular of wheat. Moreover, the grain production decrease in Russia will influence the prices – more rain the high prices.

3. I believe that the forecasted production of grain by the Ministry of Agriculture exceeding 20 mln tonnes is rather underestimated. I suppose that the real estimation taking into account all the factors is 17-18 mln tonnes.

4. I can say that the current estimations of the grain quality are considerably lower compared to the previous year. Especially, if we take Kostanay oblast the yield is 1-1.1 t/ha but in Akmola oblast the yield is rather good and even higher year-on-year. Thus the average yield in Kazakhstan will reach approximately 1.3-1.4 t/ha.

5. As a rule, the high cost-effectiveness is related to oilseeds, in particular flaxseed, rapeseed, sunflower seed and safflower seed. As for the current moment, the weather conditions did not cause severe damage to these crops. Thus, the yield of the oilseeds is rather good, for example the yield of flaxseed totals 1 t/ha.

Artur Akhmetov, Deputy chairman of “Atameken-Agro”

1. The feature of the current harvesting campaign is the rains that postpone the harvest. Thus, in some regions the grains are falling down, sometimes it is germinating or lodging. Such problems became the features of the planting campaign of barley, peas and some oilseeds. If we speak about wheat, it is usually of 3-4 grade, but at the current moment the majority of grain is of 3-grade.

2. At the current moment of the harvesting campaign there is a necessity to dry the grains. But there is not enough of the capacities in some regions that leads to the grain contamination. However, I would point out that in general the higher moisture have positive affect on the oilseeds, so there is “no great loss without some small gain”. In order to stabilize the situation we try to operate through the separate combining, provide the desiccation in order to dry the grains. Nevertheless, we have the needed machines and the qualified staff. The harvest is in the manual mode. If we speak about the phytosanitary condition, I would say that there were no dangerous diseases.

3. Frankly speaking the production of the grains can be expected at 20 mln tonnes forecasted by the Ministry of Agriculture. The rains were not unusual or not natural to the farmers. If there was a drought forecasted earlier the production of grains would fall to 18 mln tonnes.

4. The first estimation of the yield were conducted during the planting campaign and since than they are constantly updated and corrected. There were also rains during the planting works and we planted as much as possible of the area, the quality of seeds was good as well as the germination, the moisture level was sufficient. But during the vegetation and flowering periods there were some problems. For example, in terms of oilseeds there was a problem with the diamondback moth. In Kazakhstan the yield of mustard, rapeseed, camelina could be lower. For the current moment the yield of rapeseed is estimated at 1.2 t/ha, wheat – 2.3-2.5 t/ha. The main aim is to dry the grains.

5. If take the period of the start of the planting campaign, there were rather normal weather conditions for the maturation of all the crops. The weather became bad at the start of the harvesting. In particular, the vegetation period was fine and the crops had time to mature. But due to the sustainable rains some crops (peas and lentils) have fallen down, but not wheat, rapeseed and flaxseed. In general, we should take into account the combination of the factors. If we speak about the cost-effectiveness, it will higher for the grains. But the oilseeds will have its usual cost-effectiveness.

Prepared by Anna Lysenko, APK-Inform Agency

