Opinion

16:17 Source: APK-Inform Views: 28

Russia has a high potential for the growth of high-oleic sunflower oil share — ADVAG

The Russian market of high-oleic sunflower oil is characterized by the growing demand, supported by the increase of the premium for the product in almost 4 times since 2016. The features of the market in 2017/18 MY and the expectations for the new season were the major questions of our interview with Oleg Fesenko, the Chairman of board at ADVAG.

— The company ADVAG is the experienced player on the market of high-oleic sunflower oil. What features would You mark for the season-2017/18? How did the interest of the buyers change?

First of all, it is the renewal of the high-oleic sunflower oil premium to the level of $150-$170 after the fall to $50 in 2016. The growth of the premium demonstrates the interests of buyers to the product. Moreover, we record the growth of the interest to HO oil from the Asian markets — China and Malaysia. It is necessary to note the high potential of HO sunflower oil demand in China as the local consumers associate it with the “European” product that means quality product. Also, the increase of the share of HO oil use as a frying oil in fast food had a significant contribution to the increasing of HO oil share on the market.

— Who is the key buyer of Russian high-oleic sunflower seed? What volumes of the oilseed are delivered on the export market?

High-oleic sunflower seed volumes are completely distributed on the domestic (Russian) market. This is connected with the low export potential, in particular as the export taxes are settled at 6.5% but not less than 9.75 EUR/t. The abundance of the crushing capacities in Russia makes the distribution of sunflower seed on the inner market more attractive. In 2016/17 MY due to the record crop Russia exported nearly 340 thsd tonnes of sunflower seed, which is nearly 3.5% of the general production (11 mln tonnes). Herewith, 65% of the oilseed volumes were exported to Turkey, which is not the leading player on the market of HO SFO. From time to time, we receive the requests to export HO sunflower seed by 5-10 thsd tonnes, but taking into account the logistical expenditures the price becomes unattractive for the buyer.

— What is the share of HO sunflower oil on the Russian market? What premium does the average agriproducer receive, growing the type of sunflower seed?

In the European countries, particularly in France, HO sunflower seed takes more than 80% of the general sunflower seed production, in Italy (70%) or Spain, whereas in Russia HO sunflower seed are the “niche” product, the share of which is not exceeding 5% of the general sunflower seed harvest, which reflects the potential for the growth. In particular, we expect that the share of HO sunflower oil will increase not only on the global markets, but also on the domestic market too. For the agriproducer, HO sunflower seed is an interesting crop to produce due to the extra premium for the high content of oleic acid (no less than 82%), which at the current moment totals nearly 3`000 RUR/t (46 USD/t). (Note: premium for HO sunflower oil totals $170-200 FOB Black Sea ports).

— Please, share the experience of processing of HO sunflower seed. Please, tell about the markets of distribution of the by-products.

The processing of HO sunflower seed is no different from the usual crushing, the plan of the plant is to process 40 thsd tonnes of the oilseed per year. Nearly 10% of HO sunflower oil is distributed inside the country and 90% is exported to the EU, Asia, Africa and the Middle East countries.

— In Your opinion, what should the market participants expect from the market of high-oleic sunflower seed and its by-products in 2018/19 MY?

First of all, we should expect the instable premium for the HO products. We note the growth of the premium starting the spring of 2018 from $150 to $200 in September. However, the increase of the planting area in Ukraine and the reluctance of the buyers to purchases large volumes of the product can at any moment bring the premium to the previous level of $150. Moreover, the total downward trend in the market of sunflower oil (-$80 since July to September) makes the sunflower seed stockpiling risk-taking during the autumn (the common practice for the processors).

Interviewed by Anna Stokar, APK-Inform Agency

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment