Kazakhstan – diversification of the planted areas in favor of oilseeds

Increasing of the number of state programs for development and support of the fat-and-oil industry in Kazakhstan contributes to the annual growth of the planted areas under oilseeds, as well as its production volumes. At the same time, grants from oilseed processing plants only increase the interest of agricultural producers in the reporting agribusiness sector.

Program of development of agriculture

For several running years, Kazakhstan demonstrated some increasing of the planted areas under oilseeds, due to a high demand for oilseeds, and the state program on development of the fat-and-oil industry.

So, to date Kazakhstan has the State program of the agro-industrial complex development for 2017-2021 period, which provides accelerated development of the agricultural sector in the following 5 years. By 2021, the program will assist in solution of not only economic issues, but also a number of social aspects. First of all, the country will increase the harvest volumes of agricultural products by 30%, increase the labor efficiency by 50%, increase the irrigated land areas by 40%, which will reduce the imports of agricultural products and even increase its exports by 17%.

Also, the program provides the further diversification of crop planted areas. So, the planted areas under wheat will reduce from 12.4 mln ha in 2016 to 10.1 mln ha in 2021, and agrarians will use the released agricultural lands for planting of other crops, including oilseed crops, especially sunflower seed and flaxseed.

We should note that for 2 recent seasons the planrted areas under oilseeds in Kazakhstan increased by 22%. North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay and Akmola oblasts are the main regions of oilseeds cultivation.

In the current season, the general harvest of oilseeds increased by 26% to 2.4 mln tonnes (according to the Committee on Statistics at the Ministry of National Economy). It is expected that under the state program, by 2025 the volumes will rise to 3.5 mln tonnes.

Despite the current level of oilseed processing capacities in the country at 1.4 mln tonnes, their loading varies at nearly 40%, and the annual processing volumes usually do not exceed 570 thsd tonnes, due to significant exports of the reporting crops.

Sunflower is the most competitive crop

Sunflower seed is the main oilseed crop grown in Kazakhstan. In the current season, the crop areas covered nearly 40% of the general areas under whole oilseeds. However, in the global rating of oilseed producers Kazakhstan takes the tenth position.

We should that for several recent years, the country showed the upward dynamics in sunflower seed production, due to the high demand for the oilseed on the domestic market.

So, in the season-2017/18 the harvest volumes broke a record and reached 762.8 thsd tonnes, up 1% compared with last season.

It is worth noting that the country provides most domestically produced sunflower seed to the processing industry – 63% in the general oilseed distribution, or nearly 470 thsd tonnes in 2017/18 MY (forecast of APK-Inform Agency). At the same time, the export sales also keep a significant market share – 36-37%.

During several recent seasons, the export potential showed the dynamics of growth. According to forecasts of APK-Inform analysts, in the current season the exports of Kazakh sunflower seed will total 280 thsd tonnes (up 2% compared with 2016/17 MY). In September-January of 2017/18 MY, China (54%) and Uzbekistan (40%) were the main buyers of Kazakh oilseeds.

At the same time, in terms of rising export figures, the country has low loading indices of its production capacities. We should note that the following companies are the largest processors of sunflower seed in Kazakhstan: LLP Ust-Kamenogorsk Oil Production Plant, Shymkentmay JSC, Maslo-Del LLP, Eurasian Foods Corporation Holding JSC, May JSC, Tayinsha-May LLP, etc.

As for the price situation on the market of sunflower seed, there were observed slight fluctuations depending on the number of offers. In September-December, oilseed processing enterprises were the main buyers of sunflower seed.

Since January, export-oriented companies demonstrated a high interest in purchasing of the oilseed due to a favorable pricing environment, which created high commodity competition. In mid-March 2018, the bid prices reached 85`250 KZT/t CPT, while the offer prices – 90`750 KZT/t EXW. In the first half of the current season, the companies also reported about high demand for sunflower seed from China.

Flaxseed is one of the most profitable oilseed crops

In 2017/18 MY, Kazakhstan reached the first position in the world by the planted areas under flaxseed, at the level of 869.7 thsd ha, an increase of 34% compared with the last season figures (APK-Inform estimations). In addition, the country took the third position in the world by the oilseed production and exports (due to its environmental friendliness), while Canada and Russia took the first positions. It should be noted that Kazakhstan started seriously working with flaxseed since 2009 only.

North-Kazakhstan oblast is the main production region of the oilseed – 53.5%.

There are a number of reasons why agrarians prefer growing the oilseed, including the minimum cultivation costs and small-scale losses during the harvesting campaign. Also, quite high prices on the export market became another factor, which stimulated Kazakh agrarians to increase the oilseed planted areas every year.

According to APK-Inform figures, the reporting factors resulted in the record harvest of flaxseed in Kazakhstan in 2017/18 MY at 683.3 thsd tonnes (up 22%), despite some decreasing of the yield to 0.81 t/ha.

We should that flaxseed is an export-oriented crop in Kazakhstan . In terms of its rising production and high demand on the global market in 2017/18 MY, there is expected some increasing of the oilseed exports at 14.1%, while the share of export sales in the general distribution of flaxseed will rise to 59%.

In September-January of the current season, the EU and the Middle East region were the main buyers of Kazakh flaxseed.

At the same time, for several recent years the share of domestic processing of flaxseed did not exceed 17%. According to market operators, high export activity does not contribute towards construction of new plants. APK-Inform analysts estimated the processing volumes of flaxseed in the season-2017/18 at the level of 115 thsd tonnes (up 28% compared with 2016/17 MY).

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, the market of flaxseed faced strong demand from both export-oriented and processing companies. However, the record production volumes of flaxseed contributed to decreasing of the prices to the three-year minimum level. Also, many market participants reported about difficulties with logistics, namely, the deficit of rail cars for transportation of oilseeds. In mid-March 2018, the bid prices reached 88`000 KZT/t CPT, while the offer prices – 90`000 KZT/t EXW.

Prospects

It is expected that within frames of the state program on development of the fat-and-oil industry of Kazakhstan in the season-2018/19, the trend on expansion of the planted areas under all oilseeds will continue developing. At the same time, sunflower seed and flaxseed will reach the most significant growth rates due to the highest profitability. According to experts, the reporting tendency will allow to achieve new records in the production of oilseeds.

As for development of the situation on the market of sunflower seed in the short term, market operators agree that in the spring the market sector will face a high demand from processing enterprises and export-oriented companies. So, the market will face a bullish trend, and the seasonal reduction of raw material stocks will also contribute to such development.

The market of flaxseed will also demonstrate upward price dynamics, due to high demand rates on the global market.

Anna Bulatova, APK-Inform Agency

