Russian soybean market – decrease of the import dependence is the priority issue

In 2017/18 MY, the production of soybeans in Russia reached new records, and totaled 3.6 mln tonnes. Thus, APK-Inform analysts forecasted the increase of soybean processing, and decreasing of its imports.

In Russia, soybeans are one of the most priority and marginal crop. The annual increase of the planted areas despite the adverse weather conditions and yield reduction, allows reaching high production volumes.

According to APK-Inform figures, in 2017/18 MY the planted and harvested areas increased that allowed to harvest 3.6 mln tonnes of the oilseed (+15.5% year-on-year), which is a new historical record. It should be noted that the biggest production volume was observed in Amur oblast.

According to the Ministry of the Agriculture of Russian Federation, in the current marketing year the planted areas of soybeans are going to increase up to the 2.7 mln ha.

However, despite the high production of soybeans the country is still dependent on import of the oilseed. The key exporters of the soybeans are Uruguay (37%) and Brazil (32%).

It should be reminded that since the 1st of December, 2017 the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance had to impose a ban on the soybean import from Brazil. The reason for this is that there was 107 issues of the infections detected in the imported soybeans (under the Eurasian Economic Union rules) – i.g. ivy-like ipomoea and ipomoea lacunosa, ragweed and richweed, Bidens pilosa and Euphorbia dentata.

However, on December 7, 2017 Russia and Brazil had the negotiations that led to the decision that the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply of Brazil will pass to the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia the detailed information about the measures taken to prevent import of infected soybeans to Russia. Thus, if the measures to insure the agricultural quarantine inspection are not taken, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance has the right to temporary ban the import of the oilseed to Russia.

Herewith, since the beginning of the current MY (September-January) the import of soybeans from Brazil have decreased slightly and amounted to 260 thsd tonns in comparison with 302 thsd tonns year-on-year.

In the face of record soybean production in 2017/18 MY the domestic consumption and processing may also grow. Thus, the high demand rate on soybean meal from the livestock together with growing processing capacities can lead to the significant increase of the domestic consumption and processing of soybeans up to the 5 and 4.55 mln tonnes respectively (according to the data by APK-Inform). It should be noted, that soybean export from Russia is forecasted to grow, thus, the overall structure of the domestic distribution is not going to change year-on-year.

In 2017/18 MY, the export is forecasted to increase to 450 thsd tonnes (368 thsd tonnes in 2016/17 MY). The growth of the Russian oilseed export was stipulated by the high demand from China. Thus, owing to geographical proximity 90% of soybeans produced in Far Eastern Federal District are exported to China.

It should be noted that the price trend on the Russian soybean market has been changing in terms of the region and of number of offers. Upon that, since December the prices were mostly stable. The prices increased in March, and here the upward trend in the European part of Russia was stipulated by the reduction of the supply volumes, whereas in Far Eastern Federal District – by the high competition among the Russian processing companies and Chinese importers.

Soybean byproducts

Soybean meal/ soybean cake, extruded soybeans

During more than last 5 years, Russia has been increasing the volumes of production and domestic consumption of the soybean byproducts and in the current season they reached 3.5 and 3.3 mln tonnes respectively (3.3 and 3 mln tonnes respectively in 2016/17 MY as for APK-Inform forecast).

The main drivers of soybean complex development are such sectors as livestock and poultry – i.g. increase of the cattle and poultry stocks and the construction of the new farms.

It should be noted, that after two years of decline the imports of soybean meal this season is going to increase, and can reach 200 thsd tonnes against 44 thsd tonnes in the previous season.

Let us recall that the record low imports of soybean meal in 2016/17 MY was caused by the prohibition by the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (from July 29, 2016) to import soybean meal from the range of foreign companies due to the GMO found in some bulks of the products. In the current season, there was no new bans on the imports of soybean meal.

If we speak about the price tendency on the market of soybean meal and cake and extruded soybeans there was no significant changes of prices since the beginning of the current season. Many producers reported that in terms of production increase the realization of the product has declined significantly in comparison with the previous season; however, quite high price level of soybeans did not let the soybean meal prices to decrease. The stable sales activity was observed in companies with earlier developed distribution channels.

As of the end of March the prices have increased slightly due to the similar price tendency on the global market.

Soybean oil

The share of soybean oil in Russian vegoils production is less than 14% in terms of sunflower and rapeseed oils, despite the fact that for the last several seasons there was a stable increase of soybean oil production.

Thus, in 2017/18 MY the production of soybean oil reached the record volume of 837 thsd tones. Moreover, the domestic consumption elevated by 50 thsd tones that led to the slight decline of the oil export (by 11 thsd tonnes).

Nevertheless, the share of soybean oil export reaches 60% of the total distribution. The main buyers of Russian soybean oil are Algeria and China. It should be noted that Algeria is a permanent importer of the Russian product since 2013.

Speaking about the trade of the product in the current season the activity was rather stable. The price tendency did not changed significantly. Many producers reported the high demand rate, thus there was no free volume of the product. However, during the first half of the current season this issue did not influenced the price due to the soybean oil market saturation.

Prospects

According to the experts, during the spring the market of soybeans in Russia might witness the price elevation, caused by the stock reduction in farms (the seasonal factor). Thus, despite the record soybean crop, the production capacities remain under loaded, which in turn, stipulates the high competition on the raw materials market.

In particular, the high demand rate on the Russian soybeans from China in terms of geographical proximity will stipulate the prices in Far Eastern Federal District.

Speaking about the prices development on the market of soybean byproducts, the producers believe it to form in correlation with the prices on the raw materials market. However, the high trading activity of soybean oil will stimulate the prices to rise.

Anna Bulatova, APK-Inform Agency

