Topic

14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 48

New season — a turning point for the Ukrainian soybean market

In the current season, the competition rates between oilseed processors and exporters on the market of soybeans in Ukraine were more than ever adverse. The trend developed, due to some reduction of the oilseed production by 4% compared with the figures in 2016, which appeared after the 10-year upward development, as well as the increased demand of the EU, Belarus, Lebanon and other countries, and the growing number of companies-processors on the domestic market. Nevertheless, even in terms of a continuing increase of the domestic processing rates, Ukraine still exported the major share of cultivated soybeans — nearly 60% for 5-10 recent years. The present article focuses on the features of foreign trade with soybeans in the current season, analyzes changes in the geography of supplies, and also covers the prospects for a new season.

In September-May period of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine processed a record volume of soybeans — almost 1 mln tonnes, or 23% of the general harvest of soybeans in 2017 at 4.2 mln tonnes (hereinafter, APK-Inform estimations), as well as exported 2.6 mln tonnes of the oilseed, or 63%.

At the same time, soybean exports demonstrated quite interesting situation: in the first half of the season (September-February), exporters took a head start, and supplied a record volume of the oilseed on foreign markets — 2 mln tonnes, but since March 2018 the shipments somewhat slowed down. In the whole season the export volumes will become the second largest after the last year level.

In June-August period, the market will have nearly 430 thsd tonnes of soybeans for work, down 25% compared with the last year figures. The market will use nearly 60% of the volumes for processing, and 20% — for exports. Thus, even in the terms of soybean processing volumes, which reached the maximum rates in the current season, its exports still remains remain a priority. In the new season, it will become clear whether the trend will continue developing.

The severe competition rates and periodic restraint of sales on the raw materials market of Ukrainian oilseeds, including soybeans, contributed to the permanent growing of prices since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and reaching the record level. In September-May period, soybean bid prices on the domestic market increased by 32% — from 10`200 UAH/t to 13`500 UAH/t EXW. The bid prices of exporters in the ports grew by 22% — from 10`700 UAH/t to 13`100 UAH/t CPT. It is notable that in April-May oilseed processors fixed the prices at even higher level than the export ones, which happens in very rare cases. It is largely due to weakening of the activity of traders and ending of the foreign economic contracts by most major export-oriented companies. At the same time, oilseed processing companies still tried to attract the dwindling stocks of soybeans with their high prices.

Therefore, the competition rates between buyers reached the highest level. Oilseed processors had to raise the purchasing prices at the expense of the trading margin, because the cost of soybean by-products did not show the similar growth rates. So, the market of soybean oil demonstrated a bearish trend, but soybean meal and cake prices started increasing since January 2018 only in tune with the global trends.

Also, the UAH devaluation trend became the additional factor of price increase until January 2018. So, the official exchange rates of USD/UAH increased by 12.4% — from 25.7 UAH/USD as of September 1, 2017, to 28.9 UAH/USD on January 23, 2018, which was the maximum level for 3 recent years. The following strengthening of the national currency continued until the present time, and had a short-term effect on the prices (late January-February). At the same time, the above mentioned upward factors dominated on the market, as well as the global market faced a significant bullish trend for soybeans and soybean meal, due to the drought in Argentina.

In the current season, the high demand of the EU became the major driver of Ukrainian soybean exports. Since the beginning of the season, Ukraine supplied 800 thsd tonnes of the oilseed to the region, up 54% compared with the same period last season. The situation contributed to a significant increase of the share of the EU in the general structure of shipments and shakeup in the rating of countries-importers. Generally, the TOP-10 of importers remained unchanged, with the exceptions of the United Arab Emirates, which stopped the purchases, and Switzerland, which increased its soybean imports in 10 times, drawing ahead of China.

In the reporting period, Turkey slightly increased its purchases — up 2% only, to 717 thsd tonnes, but moved to the 2nd position after the EU.

The exports to Belarus increased in 2.3 times — to 236 thsd tonnes, due to the similar increasing of the domestic processing rates. Also, Lebanon significantly increased the demand, and imported 155 thsd tonnes of Ukrainian soybeans, up 3.2 times compared with last season.

At the same time, Iran (down 38%), Egypt (down 48%), Israel (down almost 4 times), Tunisia (down 56%), China (down almost 8 times) reduced its purchasing volumes.

Thus, in the current season Ukrainian exporters of soybeans enjoy benefits from the increased demand on the neighbouring countries — the EU, Turkey, Belarus, etc. Despite the reduction of supplies to Iran and Egypt while they increased the demand on the global market, these two countries still remained one of the main sales markets for Ukrainian soybeans.

According to the USDA forecast, in 2018/19 MY the EU, Turkey, Egypt, China, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Pakistan, etc. will continue developing their upward trend in soybean imports.

Rating of companies-exporters of Ukrainian soybeans 2016/17 MY (September-May) 2017/18 MY (September-May) № Company Share № Company Share 1 ADM Trading Ukraine LLC 9,1% 1 ADM Trading Ukraine LLC 8,9% 2 SunTrade 5,8% 2 SunTrade 4,5% 3 Nibulon LLC 5,6% 3 Nibulon LLC 4,3% 4 Kernel Trade LLC 5,0% 4 Yurate-S 2,9% 5 Khlebnoye mesto 3,6% 5 Cargill AT 2,8% 6 SFGCU PJSC 3,0% 6 Kernel Trade LLC 2,5% 7 Cargill AT 2,5% 7 Glencore Grain Ukraine 2,2% 8 NF Trading Ukraine LLC 1,8% 8 Mykolaiv grain storage 1,7% 9 Glencore Grain Ukraine 1,6% 9 SunGrant Plus 1,7% 10 Ivano-Frankivsk Meat Plant 1,3% 10 Klov LLC 1,6% Others 60,8% Others 66,9% Total, mln tonnes 2,71 Total, mln tonnes 2,61

In 2017/18 MY, the number of companies selling soybeans significantly increased, and totaled more than 500. At the same time, the TOP-3 of leaders remained unchanged: ADM Trading Ukraine LLC, SunTrade Subsidiary Company, and Nibulon LLC.

As for the prospects, there is a good likelihood that in 2018/19 MY the supply and demand balance of soybeans in Ukraine will become even more tighten, in terms of the deficit of raw materials and the high competition rates between market players.

Taking into account the lowest rates of the planting campaign for 4 recent years, in the current year the planted areas will decline by 8% compared with the figures of 2017 — to 1.83 mln ha. According to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy, as of June 1 Ukraine planted soybeans throughout 1.7 mln ha, which was below the average 5-year figure. The harvest volumes will reach 3.8-3.9 mln tonnes, down 6-9% compared with the last year volumes.

It is our belief that in terms of soybean supply reduction and launching of new oilseed processing enterprises in 2017-2019, the growth of domestic processing volumes and reduction of the exports will become the most common scenario for future development of the market. In addition, the mixed situation with the VAT cancellation on the exports of soybeans since September 1, will become the factor of export constraining.

The forecast of soybean processing in 2018/19 MY totals 1.5 mln tonnes, up 25% compared with the figures for the current season. In terms of the current growth in processing capacities, the potential is even higher. The exports will vary within the range of 2-2.1 mln tonnes (down 22-25%).

Thus, in a new season the supply and demand balances of soybeans can significantly change: the share of oilseed processing can potentially grow from the average level of 28% in several recent years, to 38% in 2018/19 MY, and continue growing in future. While the exports will reduce to 54% against 65%, respectively.

As of the global market, many experts agree in the further growth of the global demand for soybeans, which will develop after the poor harvest volumes in 2017/18 MY. In particular, in the coming months in the northern hemisphere the crop areas will have some risk. The market requires the growth of production, in order to prevent the global deficit of supply. Otherwise, there will be quite stressful supply with demand balance of soybeans, which will support the prices and have a significant impact on Ukraine.

It is evident that the coming season will become a turning point for the soybean market: changes of trends in the processing, export, distribution segments, etc. At the same time, there are many questions, including the current changes in taxation. Who will receive the VAT refund in the export trading — it is still an open question, and the situation will be discussed for a long time at different levels. At the same time, how will agrarians change their selling strategies, and traders — their purchasing policy? What will be the prices and demand for soybean oil and soybean meal/cake develop, which will influence on the growth rates of the processing industry. Moreover, the soybean market will certainly have a great influence on the market of sunflower seed and development of prices in the general oilseed sector of Ukraine.

Julia Ivanitskaya, oilseed market analyst at APK-Inform Agency

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment