Russia — results of the grain season-2017/18 & forecasts for 2018/19 MY

Atypicality already become a tradition for the grain market of the Russian Federation — each season, the market participants have to run into new features. 2017/18 MY provided a record harvest, which nobody expected for in the beginning of the season, and the high rates of grain crop deliveries on foreign markets.

The present article summarizes the main results of the season-2017/18 for two major crops — wheat and barley.

Production

In the beginning of the season, the forecasts of grain production were more modest than the actual result. Analysis of the multi-year statistics figures showed that after a significant growth of the general harvest volume, the following year usually demonstrated a decline in grain production.

But 2017/18 MY showed a completely inverse trend: after reaching of the record grain production in the season-2016/17 (120.7 mln tonnes), Russia broke another record — the historic maximum grain production at 135.4 mln tonnes (up 12% compared with 2016/17 MY).

Traditionally, wheat formed the major share in the structure of grain production, or nearly 60% of the general harvested grain volumes in the country. In season-2017/18, the production of wheat increased to the maximum high rate — 85.9 mln tonnes (up 17% compared with 2016/17 MY).

For 3 recent seasons, Russia continued declining the planted areas under barley in Russia, and in 2017/18 MY the grain areas decreased to the minimum level for 5 recent years — 8 mln ha. But due to the growth of yield figures, in 2017/18 MY the grain production volumes increased by 14% compared with the previous season, and totaled 20.6 mln tonnes.

Such high harvest figures, coupled with high carry-over stocks challenged the sufficiency level of grain storage capacities. Unfortunately, there is no accurate estimation of the simultaneous storage capacities of grains in Russia. Also, there is no complete records about the quality and condition of the available storehouses, so it is difficult to definitely estimate the situation. But it should be noted that in 2015-2017 Russia significantly stepped up the construction rates of new storing facilities. Construction of new storage facilities should have somewhat smooth the reporting deficit of grain storage capacities.

Taking into account the first results of the harvesting campaign, in 2018/19 MY Russia will likely reduce the production of grains and pulses to 117.9 mln tonnes (down 13% compared with the season-2017/18). At the same time, the high carry-over stocks (31.8 mln tonnes — APK-Inform estimations) will somewhat reduce compensate the reduction of the harvest volumes. Generally, the supply of grain crops will become quite sufficient not only to cover the domestic needs of the country, but also even slightly increase the export potential.

Supply and demand balances

The domestic consumption covers the major share (nearly 60%) in the distribution of grain crops, which includes the usage of grains for food and feed purposes, as well as the seed fund and industrial processing (production of alcohol, starch, etc.). APK-Inform estimated the domestic consumption in the season-2017/18 at the level of 74.4 mln tonnes, which also became the highest results in Russia.

It should be noted that the growth of feed consumption provided the major impact on increasing of the consumption of grains in the country, while for seven recent years the food consumption remains almost stable — 19.2-19.3 mln tonnes.

Also, the delivery on foreign markets is the second largest item of crops distribution. The growth of grain production volumes contributed to increasing of the share of exports. In 2017/18 MY, the exports of grains covered 33% of the total supply, while 5 years ago (in the season-2012/13) the figures totaled 19% only.

Price situation

Despite record wheat production rates in 2017/18 MY, in the beginning of the season the prices did not demonstrate any downward trends. Due to the adverse weather conditions in the harvesting campaign period, and somewhat later coming of new crop grain offers on the market, for a long time market participants had troubles to declare the starting prices. Since August, agrarian producers started actively supplying grains on the market, and the prices started gradually declining until November 2017. The prices decreased in most significant ranges in the remote regions from the seaports — the Volga, Ural and Siberian Districts. Often market operators reported about the deficit of grain storage capacities, due to high harvest volumes, and overloading of elevators with intervention grains, especially in the Siberian Federal District.

In late November and early December, most Federal Districts started rising the prices, due to the similar increasing of the export rates, as well as growing of the competition rates for raw materials on the market.

In May-June of 2018, the prices reached the maximum growth rates, due to the unfavourable weather conditions in several Federal Districts, in particular the drought and high air temperatures in the European part of the country, and the soil waterlogging and low air temperatures in the Siberian District. By the end of June 2018, in the Southern and Central Districts the bid prices for 3-, 4-grade and feed wheat reached 10`200-12`800 RUR/t, 9`600-11`400 RUR/t and 9`000-11`000 RUR/t CPT, respectively. In the Volga District, the prices were lower by 1`000 RUR/t compared with the above-mentioned regions, due to the higher grain stocks. In the Siberian and Ural Districts, the purchasing prices varied within 8`500-11`300 RUR/t, 7`600-10`600 RUR/t, and 6`500-9`300 RUR/t CPT, respectively.

In late June and early July, the Southern District started declaring the offer prices for new crop grains, but there was not observed any traditional downward trends. The bid prices were higher by nearly 1`500-2`000 RUR/t compared with the previous year.

The prices of barley demonstrated the similar scenario. In November 2017, the prices in the European part of Russia decreased to 5`000-8`500 RUR/t CPT, and in the Ural and Siberian Districts — 4`800-6`700 RUR/t CPT. But the exports provided its support to the situation. By the end of June 2018, the bid prices in the European part reached 7`400-11`400 RUR/t CPT (the maximum rates were typical for the Southern District), while in the Ural and Siberian Districts — 6`500-9`200 RUR/t CPT (the maximum rates were typical for the Siberian District).

The Southern District started harvesting barley in somewhat earlier period compared with the plan, due to the weather conditions, so in the third week of June agrarians already started supplying new crop barley on the market. The starting prices for feed barley somewhat increased compared with the last year figures (up 2`000-3`000 RUR/t).

Foreign trade

Forming of the maximum score of export deliveries of grain crops for each month since August 2017 became another significant feature of the season. Thus, in 2017/18 MY the exports of grains reached the record figures, and APK-Inform Agency estimated the volumes at 53.2 mln tonnes, up 1.5 times compared with 2016/17 MY. In particular, the shipments of wheat totaled 40.4 mln tonnes (up 1.5 times compared with 2016/17 MY), and barley — 5.7 mln tonnes (up 1.9 times).

Egypt, Turkey and Bangladesh remained the key buyers of Russian wheat. The reporting countries covered nearly 40% of the general deliveries of the grain on foreign markets. At the same time, Russia significantly increased wheat supplies towards Southeast Asia.

Traditionally, Saudi Arabia was the main buyer of Russian barley, which covered nearly 40% of the general supplies of the grain. Also, in 2017/18 MY Iran significantly boosted its purchases of the Russian grain — more than 1.3 mln tonnes, against 493, thsd tonnes in the season-2016/17. Turkey increased the supplies of barley — more than 500 thsd tonnes, against 50 thsd tonnes in the previous season, as well as Jordan — more than 400 thsd tonnes (up 1.7 times).

At the same time, Russia increased the exports of wheat flour, mostly at the expense of the growth of supplies towards China. In 2017/18 MY, the general exports of flour totaled 260 thsd tonnes (up 40.6% compared with the season-2016/17), which can create good conditions for development of the industry, because the volumes of domestic consumption still continued reducing.

Generally, development of the export direction remains one of the key tasks in the short term. Therefore, it is necessary for development of the logistics system, which last season hardly managed to work with high rates of grain deliveries on foreign markets. The export potential of grain crops in 2018/19 MY is estimated at 55.7 mln tonnes, which will become a new record for the exports of Russian grains, as well as a new challenge for the logistics system.

Julia Krehovich, grain market analyst at APK-Inform

