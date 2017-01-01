Harvest

November 29, 10:50 Source: APK-Inform Views: 180

Belarus harvested over 0.95 mln tonnes of corn for grain - Ministry of Agriculture

As of November 29, Belarus harvested 954.5 thsd tonnes of corn for grain, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

As of the reporting date, agrarians harvested the grain throughout 124 thsd ha, or 97.6% of the plan. The average yield totaled 7.7 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians completed the harvesting campaign of sugar beet: the production totaled 5.02 mln tonnes, the harvested areas - 97.7 thsd ha, with the yield at 51.34 t/ha.

