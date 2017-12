Harvest

Yesterday, 14:10 Source: APK-Inform Views: 92

Belarus harvested over 0.95 mln tonnes of corn for grain – Ministry of Agriculture

As of December 13, Belarus harvested 958 thsd tonnes of corn for grain, reported the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

As of the reporting date, agrarians harvested the grain throughout 125 thsd ha, or 99.5% of the plan. The average yield totaled 7.67 t/ha.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment