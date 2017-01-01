Harvest

Russia harvested over 140 mln tonnes of grains – Ministry of Agriculture

As of December 12, Russian agrarians harvested grains and pulses throughout the general areas of 46 mln ha (in 2016 – 45.9 mln ha), or 99% of the forecast. The production volumes of grains totaled 140.2 mln tonnes, with the average yield at 3.05 t/ha (in 2016 – 125.5 mln tonnes, and 2.74 t/ha), Declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians harvested corn for grain throughout 2.4 mln ha (84.4% of the plan), and produced 12.6 mln tonnes of the grain. The average yield totaled 5.22 t/ha.

Agrarians already produced 10 mln tonnes of sunflower seed. The harvested areas reached 6.6 mln ha (83.6%), with the yield at 1.53 t/ha.

Russia already produced 3.7 mln tonnes of soybeans. The harvested areas reached 2.5 mln ha (96.3%), with the yield at 1.5 t/ha.

Also, Russia planted winter crops throughout over 17.1 mln ha, or 98.4% of the planned areas (in 2016 – 17.3 mln ha).

