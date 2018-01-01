Harvest

Farmers Union of Kazakhstan appealed to agrarians to realize snow retention in fields to increase grain yield

The President of the Farmers Union of Kazakhstan, Auezkhan Darinov appealed to agrarians to urgently realize snow retention works in fields, which can add nearly 0.15-0.2 t/ha of yield figures to the harvest-2018, reported the press-service of the Union on December 28.

According to him, due to snow retention works, even in dry years the yield figures total not less than 0.4-0.5 t/ha, which allows recouping the expenditures, and prepare for field works in the following year.

A.Darinov explained that Kazakhstan has quite different regions. So, in North Kazakhstan oblast the average yield totals 1.5 t/ha, while in Akmola oblast in different raions the yield also demonstrates different results: in Zharkain raion the average yield will reach nearly 0.6-0.7 t/ha, but in Zerendi and Burabay raions – 1 t/ha. It depends on changes in the soil types: in the first case it was the chernozem soil, and in the second one – light-chestnut soil.

