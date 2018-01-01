Harvest

14:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 77

Ukraine: condition of winter grains not to raise any fears – Hydrometeorological center

As of January 4, there was no stable dormant period of winter crops areas anywhere in Ukraine, and in southern, central and even northern oblasts crops demonstrated resumption of growth processes in the fields. However, nothing untoward has happened, and the situation is stable, declared the Head of the Agrometeorology department at the Ukrainian hydrometeorological center, Tetyana Adamenko to APK-Inform journalists.

According to recent forecasts, the Hydrometeorological center expects for a gradual decreasing of the air temperature, and since January 8-9 the figures will drop to -5...-10°C. Although, there will be no snow covering at fields, such temperatures are not dangerous for winter crops at all. In the nearest half-month, there will be no threats for winter crops.

According to her, the weather conditions in the current winter season are quite favorable for crops. If the winter is not long, and not very severe (the chance of mild winter is high enough, because if the first half of the winter is warm, the remaining part will often be the same), there is expected early resumption of growth processes, and plants then do not come under the drought conditions in April-May. If the vegetation processes resume in March, and sometimes even in February, then the accumulated moisture resources will be utilized, and the root system will continue successfully developing, T.Adamenko explained.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment