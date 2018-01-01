Harvest

Ukraine: gradual decreasing of temperature to allow to winter crops to pass all hardening phases – NAAS

In Ukraine, only gradual decreasing of the air temperature regime will allow to winter crops to pass the relevant hardening phases and successfully withstand against adverse weather conditions in the remaining winter period, reported the agro-meteorological review of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences (NAAS).

According to the announcement, in terms of increasing of the temperature figures and sufficient moisture content of the top-soil layers in December, winter grain crops showed weak vital processes, in view of strengthening of the processes of breathing, photosynthesis, aftergrowing and formation of leaf blades, development of the root system, etc. Also, the current weather conditions allowed to winter grain crops to get out of the winter dormancy period, accompanied with some outgoings of plastic substances and reduction of frost- and winter resistance.

But taking into account the possible weather prospects, as well as condition of winter crops areas, which mainly reduced their frost resistance at the end of the first month of winter, their further wintering period can become quite difficult or even catastrophic. Also there is some possibility of formation of ice covering in the fields. Experts noted that the situation with winter barley and winter rapeseed can become most threatening, as well as with winter wheat areas, which agrarians planted in late terms (after October 15).

So, taking into account the high temperatures and sufficient depth of precipitations in December, it should be noted that such weather developments were favourable for winter crops, which in most planted areas were in good and satisfactory condition. However, in term of sharp decreasing of air and soil temperature indices and absence of any snow covering in the fields, there is possible damage and loss of winter crops.

