Ukraine: nearly 90% of winter crops were in good and satisfactory condition

As of January 5, 6.2 mln ha of winter grain areas for the harvest-2018 were in good and satisfactory condition, or 86% of the general planted areas under winter grains, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In addition, winter rapeseed sprouts appeared throughout 983.7 thsd ha (or 97% of the planted areas), including 873.2 thsd ha (89%) with good and satisfactory condition, and 1 thsd ha of losses.

