Russia: 95% of winter crops areas were in good and satisfactory condition

According to the Federal Service for Hydrometeorology and Environmental Monitoring of Russia (Roshydromet), to date 95% of winter crops areas (throughout the general areas of 16.24 mln ha) in Russia were in good and satisfactory condition, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on January 9.

According to him, the authorities faced a serious task – not only to keep the current rates of development of the agrarian industry, but also to provide the conditions for its further growth. The list of high-priority objectives includes the support of farmer's movement, increasing of efficiency of grant support of agricultural (farmer) households, creation of favourable conditions for re-equipment of the agricultural industry with modern technical equipment, as well as provision of accessibility of soft loans and much more for agricultural producers.

