Moldova: wheat yield increased by 20% – Ministry of Agriculture

In 2017, in Moldova the average yield of wheat increased by 20% compared with the previous year, reported the Ministry of Agriculture, Regional Development and Environment of the Republic of Moldova on January 10.

In addition, it is noted that in the reporting period the average yield of barley increased by 12%, corn – up 34%, soybeans – up 27%, and sunflower seed – up 11%.

