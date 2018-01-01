Harvest

13:30 Source: APK-Inform Views: 99

Kazakhstan: climate changes to reduce spring wheat yield – expert

By 2050, in Kazakhstan the further climate changes can lead to 40% decreasing of the yield indices of spring wheat, reported the manager of the project "Design of the National communication of the Republic of Kazakhstan within the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change" Saulet Sakenov on November 29.

According to the forecasts, by 2030 Kazakhstan can lose nearly 30% of the yield figures of spring wheat due to climate changes, and by 2050 – down nearly 40%, if one leaves things to luck. In addition, in 2016 and 2015 Kazakhstan also demonstrated large-scale losses of grain harvest volumes due to rapid weather and temperature changes, said S.Sakenov.

According to him, Kazakhstan increased the number of extreme meteorological events (heavy rains, winds, hail), but the number of dust storms somewhat decreased. The expert noted that until 2050 water resources in the mountain basins of Kazakhstan will increase by 7%, and in the lowland rivers – down 3.8%. Thus, in the south and east of Kazakhstan such changes can lead to increasing of mudflow and soil slip processes, and in the west, north and center of Kazakhstan there will be desertification processes due to reduction of runoff rates.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment