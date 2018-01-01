Harvest

Source: APK-Inform

Russia: in February, Rosstat to specify the estimation of grain harvest in 2017

The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation informed that the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) can specify its estimations of the general grain harvest in 2017, reported the Ministry of Agriculture on January 11.

To date, the figures total 134.1 mln tonnes of grains in clean weight. It is planned that in February 2018 Rosstat will specify its figures, added the Ministry officials.

