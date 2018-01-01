Russia: in February, Rosstat to specify the estimation of grain harvest in 2017
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation informed that the Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) can specify its estimations of the general grain harvest in 2017, reported the Ministry of Agriculture on January 11.
To date, the figures total 134.1 mln tonnes of grains in clean weight. It is planned that in February 2018 Rosstat will specify its figures, added the Ministry officials.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2017, Krasnodar Krai seaports exported over 32 mln tonnes of grains
17:25
-
In December 2017, the Russian seaports increased the exports of barley
16:20
-
In January-November, Russia exported over 28 mln tonnes of wheat – Federal Customs Service
11:20
-
In 2018, Tuapse Commercial Sea Port JSC to invest 850 mln RUR in reconstruction of the grain terminal
Yesterday, 11:30
-
Russia: 95% of winter crops areas were in good and satisfactory condition
January 10, 11:00
-
Russia to become the leading supplier of environmental products to the Asia-Pacific region – V.Putin
January 9, 17:20
-
Russia plans to found a large-scale grain hub in the UAE
January 9, 16:40
-
Increased import duties on agricultural crops in India slowed down the growth of Russian products supplies
January 5, 12:20