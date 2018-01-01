Ukraine: sprouts of winter grains appeared throughout over 7.2 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Agrarians planted winter grains for the harvest-2018 throughout the areas of 7.266 mln ha. As of January 12, sprouts of winter crops in Ukraine appeared throughout 7.237 mln ha, or 99.6% of the planted areas, informed the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
According to the announcement, as of the reporting date 85.9% of the sprouted areas were in good and satisfactory condition (6.215 mln ha), and 14.1% – in poor and thinned condition (1.022 mln ha).
In addition, the sprouts of winter rapeseed appeared throughout 984 thsd ha (97.4%) from the general planted areas of 1.001 mln ha, including 88.7% of the areas (872.9 thsd ha) in good and satisfactory condition, 11.2% (109.8 thsd ha) – in weak and thinned condition, as well as 1 thsd ha of losses (0.1%).
