Kazakhstan: in 2017, the production of durum wheat increased – expert
In 2017, in Kazakhstan the production volumes of durum wheat totaled 540 thsd tonnes, an increase of 12% compared with the previous year figures, declared the founder of the group of companies Severnoe Zerno, Evgeny Karabanov in an interview with APK-Inform journalists.
According to him, such production volumes of durum wheat will allow Kazakhstan to export nearly 300-320 thsd tonnes of the grain in 2017/18 MY.
Also, E.Karabanov noted that in 2016/17 MY Kazakhstan exported 256.28 thsd tonnes of durum, including 135.94 thsd tonnes to the EU countries, or 53% of the general supplies. In particular, Turkey purchased 30.9 thsd tonnes of the grain (12%), Russia – 56.8 thsd tonnes (22%), and Tunisia – 18.9 thsd tonnes (7.5%). In August-November of 2017, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Algeria became new countries-importers of the Kazakh grain.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
For 3 recent years, Kazakhstan increased the production of oilseeds in 1.5 times
16:50
-
In 2017, Kazakhstan increased the planted areas under top requested crops by more than 1 mln ha – expert
16:00
-
Kazakhstan: at the end of 2017/18 MY, the carry-over stocks of grains to total more than 5 mln tonnes – expert
14:00
-
Kazakhstan: growth of the forecasts of oilseeds production and exports – APK-Inform
January 12, 15:40
-
Kazakhstan: in 2017, Ak Biday-Terminal and Astyk Koimalary shipped over 0.8 mln tonnes of grains
January 11, 15:00