Kazakhstan: in 2017, the production of durum wheat increased – expert

In 2017, in Kazakhstan the production volumes of durum wheat totaled 540 thsd tonnes, an increase of 12% compared with the previous year figures, declared the founder of the group of companies Severnoe Zerno, Evgeny Karabanov in an interview with APK-Inform journalists.

According to him, such production volumes of durum wheat will allow Kazakhstan to export nearly 300-320 thsd tonnes of the grain in 2017/18 MY.

Also, E.Karabanov noted that in 2016/17 MY Kazakhstan exported 256.28 thsd tonnes of durum, including 135.94 thsd tonnes to the EU countries, or 53% of the general supplies. In particular, Turkey purchased 30.9 thsd tonnes of the grain (12%), Russia – 56.8 thsd tonnes (22%), and Tunisia – 18.9 thsd tonnes (7.5%). In August-November of 2017, Sweden, Finland, Poland and Algeria became new countries-importers of the Kazakh grain.

