In 2017, Kazakhstan increased the planted areas under top requested crops by more than 1 mln ha – expert
In 2017, in Kazakhstan the planted areas under top requested crops increased by 1.348 mln ha, up 340 thsd ha compared with the planned figures of the State program on development of the agro-industrial complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan, declared the founder of the group of companies Severnoe Zerno, Evgeny Karabanov in an interview with APK-Inform journalists.
Also, he noted that in 2017 the planted areas under oilseeds increased by 342 thsd ha, the planted areas under lentils, peas, chickpeas and other pulses – up 209 thsd ha, and the planted areas under forage and grain forage crops – up 555 thsd ha and 235 thsd ha, respectively.
According to E.Karabanov, the current crop diversification program will increase the efficiency and profitability of crop production. In particular, the growth of oilseed crops production will increase loading of oil processing enterprises from 30% to 42%.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
For 3 recent years, Kazakhstan increased the production of oilseeds in 1.5 times
16:50
-
Kazakhstan: in 2017, the production of durum wheat increased – expert
14:30
-
Kazakhstan: at the end of 2017/18 MY, the carry-over stocks of grains to total more than 5 mln tonnes – expert
14:00
-
Kazakhstan: growth of the forecasts of oilseeds production and exports – APK-Inform
January 12, 15:40
-
Kazakhstan: in 2017, Ak Biday-Terminal and Astyk Koimalary shipped over 0.8 mln tonnes of grains
January 11, 15:00