Harvest

16:00

In 2017, Kazakhstan increased the planted areas under top requested crops by more than 1 mln ha – expert

In 2017, in Kazakhstan the planted areas under top requested crops increased by 1.348 mln ha, up 340 thsd ha compared with the planned figures of the State program on development of the agro-industrial complex of the Republic of Kazakhstan, declared the founder of the group of companies Severnoe Zerno, Evgeny Karabanov in an interview with APK-Inform journalists.

Also, he noted that in 2017 the planted areas under oilseeds increased by 342 thsd ha, the planted areas under lentils, peas, chickpeas and other pulses – up 209 thsd ha, and the planted areas under forage and grain forage crops – up 555 thsd ha and 235 thsd ha, respectively.

According to E.Karabanov, the current crop diversification program will increase the efficiency and profitability of crop production. In particular, the growth of oilseed crops production will increase loading of oil processing enterprises from 30% to 42%.

