For 3 recent years, Kazakhstan increased the production of oilseeds in 1.5 times
In 2017, in Kazakhstan the production of oilseed crops totaled 2.420 mln tonnes, an increase of 1.5 times compared with 2014 – 1.547 mln tonnes, declared the founder of the group of companies Severnoe Zerno, Evgeny Karabanov in an interview with APK-Inform journalists.
According to him, in the reporting year the harvest of rapeseed totaled 290.12 thsd tonnes, up 39% compared with the indicator of 2016, flaxseed – 733.5 thsd tonnes (up 21%), safflower seed – 219.2 thsd tonnes (up 30%), soybeans – more than 260 thsd tonnes (up 13%), and sunflower seed – more than 881 thsd tonnes (up 17%).
Also, E.Karabanov noted that the oilseed harvest of 2017 demonstrated good qualitative figures: the fat content is higher by 3-5% compared with the last year index.
