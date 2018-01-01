Harvest

In 2017, Belarus harvested 8 mln tonnes of grains

In 2017, in Belarus farms of all types (agricultural organizations, private farms and household plots) harvested 8 mln tonnes of grains throughout the areas of 5.834 mln ha, with the average yield at 3.32 t/ha, reported the National Statistical Committee of the Republic of Belarus on January 15.

According to the announcement, in 2017 Minsk oblast became the leader in grain production – 1.9 mln tonnes, or 24.4% of the general grain production in all oblasts.

In addition, in the reporting year the country harvested 4.9 mln tonnes of sugar beet with the average yield at 49.3 t/ha.

