Russia planted spring crops throughout 150 thsd ha – Ministry of Agriculture
According to agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of Russia, as of March 22 Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 149.9 thsd ha, or 0.3% of the forecast (in 2017 – 636.2 thsd ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, the Southern Federal District planted spring crops throughout 127.2 thsd ha (2% of the forecast), while the North Caucasian District – 22.7 thsd ha (1.2%).
Also, the reporting Federal Districts continued providing additional fertilizing of winter crop areas, and as of the reporting date agrarians realized the field works throughout 2.8 mln ha, or 16.7% of the planted areas. At the same time, agrarians of Krasnodar Krai and the Republic of Adygea started second fertilizing of crops.
