Ukraine provided additional fertilizing of winter grains throughout over 2 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of March 23, Ukrainian agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grains throughout the areas of 2.1 mln ha, or 29% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, agrarians fertilized winter wheat throughout 1.76 mln ha (28%), winter rye – 15.8 thsd ha (11%), winter barley – 342.7 thsd ha (41%). In addition, agrarians fertilized winter rapeseed throughout 376.7 thsd ha (37%).

