Ukraine provided additional fertilizing of winter grains throughout over 2 mln ha – Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of March 23, Ukrainian agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grains throughout the areas of 2.1 mln ha, or 29% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, agrarians fertilized winter wheat throughout 1.76 mln ha (28%), winter rye – 15.8 thsd ha (11%), winter barley – 342.7 thsd ha (41%). In addition, agrarians fertilized winter rapeseed throughout 376.7 thsd ha (37%).
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine exported over 30 mln tonnes of grains – SSUFSCP
March 23, 10:00
-
Ukraine to launch three plants on sunflower seed processing – APK-Inform
March 22, 15:30
-
In 2017, Ukraine increased the exports of organic peas in 4 times
March 22, 14:00
-
Ukraine: average selling prices of agricultural products increased – State Statistics Service
March 22, 11:50
-
In 2017/18 MY, the exports of refined sunflower oil from Russia to China increased by 14% - APK-Inform
March 21, 15:50
-
In 2017/18 MY 27% of the forecasted EU import is provided by Ukrainian wheat already – APK-Inform
March 21, 13:30
-
Ukrainian grain strengthen its presence on the Turkish market – APK-Inform
March 20, 16:30
-
In 2017 the US became the largest importer of Ukrainian organic sunflower oil
March 20, 14:10