Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout 1.2 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of April 16, Ukrainian agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 1.2 mln ha, or 51% of the forecast, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 70 thsd ha (40%), spring barley — 828 thsd ha (52%), oats — 67 thsd ha (32%), and peas — 265 thsd ha (63%). Also, as of the reporting date the planted areas under sugar beet reached 86 thsd ha (28%), and sunflower seed — 211 thsd ha (4%).
According to the analysis of winter crops areas for the harvest-2018, the sprouts of winter grains appeared throughout 7.3 mln ha (99.8%) from the general planted areas, including 6.5 mln ha (90%) in good and satisfactory condition, and 715.7 thsd ha (10%) — in weak and thinned condition. Also, the sprouts of winter rapeseed appeared throughout 99% of the planted areas (1 mln ha), including 892.4 thsd ha (89%) in good and satisfactory condition, and 103.2 thsd ha (10%) — in weak and thinned condition.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Ukraine: in January-February, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased — State Statistics Service
18:00
-
In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine decreased the production of sunflower oil — APK-Inform
17:00
-
Speakers of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa invite to visit the conference!
14:30
-
Ukraine: in the second week of April, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
12:00
-
Ukraine to produce record volumes of rapeseed for 10 recent years — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 17:20
-
In 2018, Ukraine to reduce the planted areas under soybeans to 1.9 mln ha — APK-Inform
Yesterday, 16:40
-
In January-March, Ukraine decreased agricultural production rates — State Statistics Service
Yesterday, 10:00