Kazakhstan planted spring grains throughout 180 thsd ha

As of April 16, Kazakh agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout 180 thsd ha, or 41% of the planned areas, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In particular, Almaty oblast planted spring grains throughout 52.4 thsd ha (21.8%) from the planned areas of 240 thsd ha, Jambyl oblast — 125.8 thsd ha (81.5%) from 154.4 thsd ha, and Kyzylorda oblast — 2 thsd ha (62.5%) from 3.2 thsd ha.

In addition, Kazakhstan planted oilseeds throughout 27.2 thsd ha (7.5%). In particular, Almaty oblast planted oilseeds throughout 9 thsd ha (5.3%) from the planned areas of 170.3 thsd ha, Jambyl oblast — 13.8 thsd ha (14.5%) from 95.3 thsd ha, and Kyzylorda oblast — 4.4 thsd ha (41.1%) from 10.7 thsd ha.

