Harvest

Yesterday, 15:40

Ukraine reduced the planting rates of sunflower seed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

The current planting rates of sunflower seed for the harvest-2018 in Ukraine became the lowest ones for 5 recent years.

As of April 18, agrarians planted sunflower seed throughout the areas of 457 thsd ha, a decrease of 2.3 times compared with the average figures for 5 previous years, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food. The forecasted areas total nearly 5.56 mln ha. Therefore, agrarians already realized the planting plan at 8.2% only.

According to preliminary forecasts of APK-Inform Agency, in 2018 the planted areas under sunflower seed in Ukraine will increase to 6.4 mln ha, up 5% compared with the last year figures.

