Ukraine reduced the planting rates of sunflower seed — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
The current planting rates of sunflower seed for the harvest-2018 in Ukraine became the lowest ones for 5 recent years.
As of April 18, agrarians planted sunflower seed throughout the areas of 457 thsd ha, a decrease of 2.3 times compared with the average figures for 5 previous years, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food. The forecasted areas total nearly 5.56 mln ha. Therefore, agrarians already realized the planting plan at 8.2% only.
According to preliminary forecasts of APK-Inform Agency, in 2018 the planted areas under sunflower seed in Ukraine will increase to 6.4 mln ha, up 5% compared with the last year figures.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
Sellers of Ukrainian refined sunflower oil increased the prices
Yesterday, 13:00
-
COTECNA acts as Sponsor of Quality of Sunflower Oil&Meal Trade Conference
Yesterday, 12:00
-
Ukraine: in January-February, the foreign trade deficit in goods increased — State Statistics Service
April 17, 18:00
-
In the first half of 2017/18 MY, Ukraine decreased the production of sunflower oil — APK-Inform
April 17, 17:00
-
Speakers of Grain & Maritime Days in Odessa invite to visit the conference!
April 17, 14:30
-
Ukraine: in the second week of April, the seaports decreased grain export shipments
April 17, 12:00
-
Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout 1.2 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
April 17, 10:00