Russia planted spring grains throughout 1.4 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 17, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 2.4 mln ha, or 4.5% of the forecast (in 2017 — 4.7 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

At the same time, agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout 1.4 mln ha, or 4.5% of the forecasted areas, down 2 times compared with the same period last year (2.8 mln ha).

In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 97 thsd ha (0.8% of the forecast), spring barley — 481 thsd ha (6.3%), and corn for grain — 290 thsd ha (9.6%).

In addition, sunflower seed areas totaled 378.5 thsd ha (5% of the forecast), and sugar beet — 254.2 thsd ha (23.2%).

Also, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crop areas throughout 8.2 mln ha, or 48% of the planted areas.

