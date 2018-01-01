Ukrainian agrarians started planting corn for grain — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Agrarians from 19 oblasts of Ukraine started planting corn for grain. As of April 18, agrarians planted corn throughout 178 thsd ha of the planned areas of 4.6 mln ha (4%), declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
Also, as of the reporting date agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 1.6 mln ha (67%), including spring wheat — 101 thsd ha (57%), spring barley — 1.1 mln ha (68%), oats — 97 thsd ha (47%), and peas — 328 thsd ha (77%). In addition, the planted areas under sugar beet reached 150 thsd ha (50%), and sunflower seed — 457 thsd ha (8%).
In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout 6.8 mln ha (94%), and winter rapeseed — 938 thsd ha (93%).
