Kazakh agrarians started planting corn for grain — Ministry of Agriculture

As of April 19, agrarians of Jambyl oblast started planting corn for grain. The planted areas already reached 190 ha, or 1.1% of the planned areas, reported the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The forecast of the planted areas under the grain in 2018 totals 152.6 thsd ha.

Also, as the reporting date Kazakh agrarians planted spring spiked grain crops throughout 226.5 thsd ha, or 18.8% of the plan. In particular, Almaty oblast already planted spring grains throughout 59.3 thsd ha (24.7%), Jambyl oblast — 132.9 thsd ha (86.1%), Kyzylorda oblast — 2 thsd ha (62.5%), and South Kazakhstan oblast — 32.3 thsd ha (76.9%).

