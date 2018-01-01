Harvest

16:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 65

Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout over 1.8 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of April 20, Ukrainian agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 1.85 mln ha, or 77% of the plan, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 124 thsd ha (70%), spring barley — 1.246 mln ha (78%), oats — 125 thsd ha (61%), and peas — 356 thsd ha (84%). Also, as of the reporting date the planted areas under corn for grain reached 327 thsd ha (7%), sugar beet — 191 thsd ha (63%), sunflower seed — 788 thsd ha (14%), and soybeans — 47 thsd ha (2%).

In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout 6.982 mln ha (96%).

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment