Russia planted spring grains throughout 1.9 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

According to recent reports of the agricultural administrative bodies of the federal subjects of Russia, as of April 19 the Southern and North Caucasian Federal Districts, and some raions of the Far Eastern, Central, Northwestern and Volga Districts still continued spring field works, declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

According to the announcement, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 3.3 mln ha. In particular, agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout 1.9 mln ha.

So, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 149.8 thsd ha, spring barley — 677.9 thsd ha, and corn for grain — 504.7 thsd ha. In addition, sunflower seed areas totaled 516.4 thsd ha, soybeans — 47.5 thsd ha, spring rapeseed — 0.9 thsd ha, and sugar beet — 272.8 thsd ha.

Also, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout over 9 mln ha. In particular, the Southern District applied mineral fertilizers throughout 4.7 mln ha, the North Caucasian District — 1.6 mln ha, the Northwestern District — 28.5 thsd ha, the Central District — 2.4 mln ha, and the Volga District — 250.4 thsd ha, added the Ministry.

