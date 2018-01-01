Harvest

17:00 Source: APK-Inform

Belarus started planting sugar beet — Ministry of Agriculture

As of April 20, Belarus planted sugar beet throughout 26.9 thsd ha, or 27.3% of the planned areas (99 thsd ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.

Also, agrarians started planting flaxseed. As of the reporting date, the planted areas reached 9.05 thsd ha (18.3%) from the plan of 50 thsd ha.

According to the updated figures, the remaining winter grain areas totaled 1.297 mln ha, and winter rapeseed — 348 thsd ha. Agrarians already applied mineral fertilizers throughout 88% and 89.8% of the areas, respectively.

