Russia planted spring grains throughout 2.5 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture

Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of April 23, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 4.2 mln ha, or 7.9% of the forecast (in 2017 — 5.8 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.

In particular, agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout 2.5 mln ha, or 7.9% of the planned areas, as opposed to 3.3 mln ha on the same date last year.

So, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 204 thsd ha (1.6% of the forecast), spring barley — 880.6 thsd ha (11.5%), and corn for grain — 713.4 thsd ha (23.7%). In addition, sunflower seed areas totaled 653.5 thsd ha (8.6% of the forecast), spring rapeseed — 8.5 thsd ha (0.8%), soybeans — 87.6 thsd ha (3.2%), and sugar beet — 299.5 thsd ha (27.3%).

Also, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter crop areas throughout 9.6 mln ha, or 56% of the planted areas.

