Ukraine planted early spring grains throughout over 2 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of April 24, Ukrainian agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout the areas of 2.023 mln ha, or 84% of the plan, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food.

In particular, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 142 thsd ha (80%), spring barley — 1.351 mln ha (85%), oats — 152 thsd ha (74%), and peas — 379 thsd ha (89%). Also, as of the reporting date the planted areas under corn for grain reached 776 thsd ha (17%), sugar beet — 232 thsd ha (77%), sunflower seed — 1.521 mln ha (27%), and soybeans — 133 thsd ha (7%).

In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout 7.139 mln ha (98%), including winter wheat — 6.185 mln ha (98%), winter rye — 139 thsd ha (93%), and winter barley — 815 thsd ha (99%). Also, agrarians applied fertilizers throughout 965 thsd ha of winter rapeseed areas (96%).

