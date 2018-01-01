Harvest

Kyrgyzstan planted spring crops throughout nearly 350 thsd ha — Ministry of Agriculture

In Kyrgyzstan, agrarians already provided the spring field works throughout 346.9 thsd ha, or 64% of the planned areas, declared the chief specialist of the department for development of agriculture, seeds production and organic production at the Ministry of Agriculture, Melioration and Food Industry of the Kyrgyz Republic, Adilet Narynbekov on April 24.

According to the Ministry, as of April 20 agrarians planted spring wheat throughout 62.7 thsd ha (up 17.5 thsd ha), or 56.9% of the plan; barley — 124.6 thsd ha (up 21.7 thsd ha), or 72.4% of the plan. In addition, the planted areas under corn for grain reached 187.3 thsd ha, against 39.2 thsd ha on the same date last year.

According to A.Narynbekov, Kyrgyz agrarians have sufficient volumes fuel and lubricant materials, mineral fertilizers and seeds.

