In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine to export more than 43 mln tonnes of grains — UGA
In 2018/19 MY, Ukraine can increase the export volumes of grains by nearly 6% compared with the figures expected in the current season (40.6 mln tonnes), and reach 43.3 mln tonnes, declared the President at Ukrainian Grain Association (UGA), Mykola Gorbachev on April 24.
At the same time, he specified that the export shipments of Ukrainian wheat will increase by nearly 5.8%, to 18 mln tonnes, and corn — up 10.5%, to 21 mln tonnes. Also, in 2018/19 MY the foreign supplies of Ukrainian barley will decline by 6.5% compared with the current season, to 4.3 mln tonnes.
The forecast is based on the expected growth of wheat and corn production in the current year compared with the level of 2017 — up 2.2% and 9% respectively, to 27.1 mln tonnes and 27 mln tonnes. As for barley, in 2018 the harvest in Ukraine will decrease by 7.8%, to 7.8 mln tonnes.
Generally, in 2018/19 MY the general grain harvest in Ukraine will increase by nearly 3% compared with the current season level, and reach 61.85 mln tonnes, concluded M.Gorbachev.
