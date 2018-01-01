Belarus planted early spring grains throughout over 0.7 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
As of April 25, Belarus planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 721.3 thsd ha, or 70.8% of the planned areas, declared the Ministry of Agriculture and Food of the Republic of Belarus.
Also, agrarians planted sugar beet throughout 62.6 thsd ha, or 63.5% of the plan, and flaxseed — 21.7 thsd ha, or 43.7%.
In addition, agrarians provided additional fertilizing throughout 1.277 mln ha of winter grains (98.6%), and 338 thsd ha of winter rapeseed (98.8%).
