Ukraine planted corn throughout 1 mln ha — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of April 25, Ukrainian agrarians planted corn throughout the areas of 1 mln ha, or 22% of the plan, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In addition, as of the reporting date agrarians planted early spring grains and pulses throughout 2.1 mln ha (86%), including spring wheat — 144 thsd ha (82%), spring barley — 1.4 mln ha (86%), oats — 157 thsd ha (77%), and peas — 386 thsd ha (91%). Also, the planted areas under soybeans reached 172 thsd ha (9%), sugar beet — 239 thsd ha (79%), and sunflower seed — 1.9 mln ha (34%).
At the same time, agrarians provided additional fertilizing of winter grain areas throughout 7.2 mln ha (99%), as well as winter rapeseed — 967 thsd ha (96%).
