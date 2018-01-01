Harvest

June 23, 10:00 Source: APK-Inform Views: 353

Ukraine harvested over 1 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of June 22, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 1.1 mln tonnes of grain crops throughout the areas of 349 thsd ha. The average yield totaled 3.16 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

In particular, agrarians harvested 211 thsd tonnes of winter wheat with the yield of 2.91 t/ha, 877 thsd tonnes of winter barley with the yield of 3.26 t/ha, and 13 thsd tonnes of peas with the yield of 1.79 t/ha. In addition, Ukraine continued harvesting winter rapeseed, and already produced 62 thsd tonnes of the oilseed. The average yield totaled 1.7 t/ha.

It was noted that Vinnytsia oblast just started the harvesting works.

Comments

You should be authorized to post comment