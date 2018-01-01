Ukraine harvested over 1 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
As of June 22, Ukrainian agrarians harvested 1.1 mln tonnes of grain crops throughout the areas of 349 thsd ha. The average yield totaled 3.16 t/ha, reported the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.
In particular, agrarians harvested 211 thsd tonnes of winter wheat with the yield of 2.91 t/ha, 877 thsd tonnes of winter barley with the yield of 3.26 t/ha, and 13 thsd tonnes of peas with the yield of 1.79 t/ha. In addition, Ukraine continued harvesting winter rapeseed, and already produced 62 thsd tonnes of the oilseed. The average yield totaled 1.7 t/ha.
It was noted that Vinnytsia oblast just started the harvesting works.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
In 2020, Ukraine to produce 70 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
Yesterday, 17:40
-
First round of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" to be held in Mykolaiv
Yesterday, 16:30
-
Ukraine: in the third week of June, the seaports significantly reduced grain export shipments
Yesterday, 10:00
-
In January-May, Ukraine reduced the production of sunflower oil and wheat flour — State Statistics Service
June 23, 13:00
-
Ukraine: since the beginning of the season, sunflower oil prices in the ports decreased by 40 USD/t
June 22, 14:00
-
Mimier Trade SA — sponsor of Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference
June 22, 12:00