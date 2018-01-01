Harvest

Yesterday, 16:00

Russia: drought to reduce grain yields in the south and centre — Ministry of Agriculture

The drought weather, which recently developed in the southern and central regions of Russia, can reduce the yield figures of grain crops by nearly 20% in comparison with the last year level, declared the First Deputy Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, Jambulat Khatuov on June 23.

According to him, to date regions of the Southern Federal District and Central Russia are subject to the abnormal temperature conditions. Therefore, it will have some impact on the yield figures, which will reduce by nearly 20%. But it is too early to talk about any emergency situation, or losses by agrarians.

Also, J.Khatuov noted that the government will supply funds to compensate possible losses for balancing of the effects of crop failure in the regions.



