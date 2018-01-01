In 2018, Russia to harvest nearly 100 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agriculture
The Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation forecasted the harvest volumes of grains in the country in 2018 at the level of 100 mln tonnes, declared the Minister of Agriculture, Dmitry Patrushev.
As a reminded, in the beginning of April 2018 the former head of the Ministry, Alexander Tkachev, declared that in the current year Russia will harvest over 100 mln tonnes of grains.
According to D.Patrushev, the officials adjusted the forecast, due to adverse weather conditions in the spring and early summer 2018.
In terms of the drought in the southern regions of Russia and some shift of the planting dates in regions of the Siberian and Ural Federal Districts, to date the general harvest of grains will vary at the level of 100 mln tonnes, the Minister explained.
