In 2020, Ukraine to produce 70 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
By 2020, Ukraine has the competent potential to produce 70 mln tonnes of grains and 22 mln tonnes of oilseed crops per year, declared the Deputy of Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine, Viktor Sheremeta on June 22.
According to him, despite the climatic changes, and thanks to new high-performance crop varieties and hybrids, as well as modern cultivation technologies, Ukraine is able to significantly increase the production volumes of grains and oilseeds.
Achievements of the agricultural science is the important part of improving the yield figures of crops. For 5 recent consecutive years, Ukraine annually produces more than 60 mln tonnes of grains, added V.Sheremeta.
You should be authorized to post comment
-
First round of the agro-logistics forum "Dnieper-Danube-Black Sea" to be held in Mykolaiv
Yesterday, 16:30
-
Ukraine: in the third week of June, the seaports significantly reduced grain export shipments
Yesterday, 10:00
-
In January-May, Ukraine reduced the production of sunflower oil and wheat flour — State Statistics Service
June 23, 13:00
-
Ukraine harvested over 1 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy
June 23, 10:00
-
Ukraine: since the beginning of the season, sunflower oil prices in the ports decreased by 40 USD/t
June 22, 14:00
-
Mimier Trade SA — sponsor of Sunflower Oil & Meal Trade Conference
June 22, 12:00