Ukraine harvested over 1.7 mln tonnes of grains — Ministry of Agrarian Policy

As of June 25, agrarians of Kirovohrad and Zakarpattia oblasts joined to the harvesting campaign of grain crops. Previously, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Kherson, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk and Vinnytsia oblasts already started the crop harvesting works, declared the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine.

Generally, agrarians harvested 1.716 mln tonnes of grains throughout the areas of 559 thsd ha, with the average yield of 3.07 t/ha.

In particular, Ukraine harvested 552 thsd tonnes of winter wheat throughout 185 thsd ha, with the yield of 2.98 t/ha, and 1.135 mln tonnes of winter barley throughout 355 thsd ha, with the yield of 3.2 t/ha. Also, Ukraine harvested 29 thsd tonnes of peas throughout 19 thsd ha, with the average yield of 1.56 t/ha.

In addition, agrarians of Zaporizhia, Odessa, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk and Vinnytsia oblasts started harvesting winter rapeseed. Agrarians harvested 130 thsd tonnes of the oilseed throughout 75 thsd ha, with the yield of 1.74 t/ha.

