Russia planted spring grains throughout over 29 mln ha — Ministry of Agriculture
Since the beginning of 2017/18 MY, and as of June 25, Russian agrarians planted spring crops throughout the general areas of 51.8 mln ha, or 97% of the forecast (in 2017 — 51.1 mln ha), declared the Ministry of Agriculture of the Russian Federation.
In particular, agrarians planted spring grains and pulses throughout 29.8 mln ha, or 96.2% of the planned areas, as opposed to 30.8 mln ha on the same date last year.
So, the planted areas under spring wheat reached 12.2 mln ha (94.4% of the forecast), spring barley — 7.8 mln ha (101.5%), corn for grain — 2.6 mln ha (87.6%), and rice — 166.6 thsd ha (90.4%).
In addition, sunflower seed areas totaled 7.9 mln ha (104.8% of the forecast), spring rapeseed — 1.4 mln ha (129.5%), and soybeans — 2.8 mln ha (104.6%).
